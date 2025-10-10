 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20342375 Edited 10 October 2025 – 20:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the rocks in Gritty Grounds - 8 did not reset upon rewind.

  • Fixed an issue where the Background Tiles were displayed incorrectly in the following levels:

    • Scorch Slope - 14

    • Scorch Slope - 20

  • Fixed a bug where GunCrab's attack range was incorrectly displayed.


Adjustments / Improvements

  • Scorch Slope - 20 level has been adjusted/rebalanced.

  • Adjusted the layer order between monster attack ranges and water tiles.

  • Credits section has been updated/adjusted.

  • Minor text corrections have been made to the Korean tutorial translation.

