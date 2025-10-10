Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug where the rocks in Gritty Grounds - 8 did not reset upon rewind.
Fixed an issue where the Background Tiles were displayed incorrectly in the following levels:
Scorch Slope - 14
Scorch Slope - 20
Fixed a bug where GunCrab's attack range was incorrectly displayed.
Adjustments / Improvements
Scorch Slope - 20 level has been adjusted/rebalanced.
Adjusted the layer order between monster attack ranges and water tiles.
Credits section has been updated/adjusted.
Minor text corrections have been made to the Korean tutorial translation.
