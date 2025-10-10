Patch v00.60.91 & v00.60.92



🧙‍♀️ Fixed products (like the Witch Hat) that were causing lag.

👥 Fixed a Staff UI issue where you couldn’t close the menu after maxing out a staff rank.

👕 Adjusted the colors of folded T-shirts.

💻 Corrected an issue with the computer UI, where some cards couldn’t be selected.

🐦 Improved performance of the birds flying outside.

📋 Fixed the "unparsed" issue when assigning a job under a category to staff.

🎤 Added info text to the microphone.

💰 An alert is now shown 3 days before staff wage payments, so you’ll know when payment is due. If you don’t have enough funds, you may lose your staff.

