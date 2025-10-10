 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 October 2025 Build 20342293 Edited 10 October 2025 – 20:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch v00.60.91 & v00.60.92

🧙‍♀️ Fixed products (like the Witch Hat) that were causing lag.
👥 Fixed a Staff UI issue where you couldn’t close the menu after maxing out a staff rank.
👕 Adjusted the colors of folded T-shirts.
💻 Corrected an issue with the computer UI, where some cards couldn’t be selected.
🐦 Improved performance of the birds flying outside.
📋 Fixed the "unparsed" issue when assigning a job under a category to staff.
🎤 Added info text to the microphone.
💰 An alert is now shown 3 days before staff wage payments, so you’ll know when payment is due. If you don’t have enough funds, you may lose your staff.

Join our Discord to report bugs, share suggestions, and ask questions!

https://discord.gg/yagvmMCnR7

Changed files in this update

Depot 3614461
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link