Welcome to Ceres Vesta station!



The Ceres Vesta corporation has now entered the game and with it a new twist on asteroids: Phenomena. You will now encounter some interesting events on the surfaces of the asteroids that we are not going to spoil for you here! You'll have to head out and find them.







What we can tell you is that Ceres Vesta has a new Blueprint for a Data Scanner. This large machine can gather data on the asteroid surface. You have two options for Data gathering. You can scan the asteroid's composition or you can tune the Scanner to gather data on Phenomena. These occur in specific spots on the asteroids so you'll have to locate them first. Some can be dangerous so make sure you pack well for your voyage. The closer you can get the Scanner to the Phenomena the higher the Data Rate it will yield.





A Scanner can only gather data and it has a limited storage capacity of 100 petabytes. Once you have a full scan it needs to be taken to the Shuttle. This is where the Datacube comes in. Think of it as a portable USB stick that you can drop at the Scanner to download the data then have it sent back to the Shuttle where it'll get emptied into storage and be ready for another run. Your Workerbots will help here, and the Scanners can also call in a Datacube delivery so long as you've provided a route to and from the Shuttle.

You will quickly find that Raw Data is not very valuable. Luckily your Manufacturing Bay has a new Computer that can be built to crunch all that Raw Data into some valuable Research. The Research will yield a good return but is also critical to the new Contracts and upgrades in this region.



We have also added a new piece of equipment that will aid in construction. The Molten Iron Hopper is a new piece of equipment that will store molten iron to be transported around the asteroid. Paired with the Shuttle Delivery it becomes very convenient. The Hopper will automatically pull molten iron from all nearby forges as it is being delivered so even if your shuttle forge is running low, your other forges have a chance of filling it up as it makes its way to you. Since it is equipment it can be carried on your bot and it will automatically expand your molten iron resources when picked up.





With these new additions to the equipment lineup we have had to make some UI changes so the tool wheel has now been expanded to 8 positions. The construction menu has been reorganized for easier access.

We have been working hard to optimise the game both from a graphical performance stand point and from a gameplay progression perspective. The asteroids have had their generation process overhauled to make them more performant we've optimize the shaders to make things run smoother. Prices and resource requirements for items in the shopping and upgrade terminals have changed as well. Hopefully this addresses the moments of grind as we work towards a more enjoyable progression curve.

As always,

Cube Corp wishes you a prosperous day!

P.S. I hear there are signs of life out there? Enjoy exploring.