After long last, a new update for the game is out! Thank you all for the support and the feedback!

*The header / cover image art is done by fantastic fan artist, Kappanana!

Here's the patch notes:

Verify integrity of game cache if the update does not occur.

For a better flow with the current content that is available in game in this Early Access state, the max level for characters is scaled down to 32.

Characters with an older version tied to their save data: Skill Points and Attribute Points will be reset and reimbursed when starting the game.

To be safe, please back up your character files before launching the updated game version. They can be found in ATLYSS_DATA / profileCollections of your install directory. Vanilla characters are very likely to be unaffected, but modded characters may experience issues.

All of the overworld maps have been revised and updated. Some of the maps are split into halves, making it much easier and faster to traverse through the game.

Reverted the Recall coordinate positioning back to the original state, where returning from the recall portal will take you to the last spawnpoint you entered the map from.

Adjusted fog intensity effect when entering Angela's Tower, making the fog less jarring when transitioning in and out of the area.

Slightly increased the loading / buffering speed when entering new maps as the host player / singleplayer.

Optimized the constant rotating objects (Primarily decor, not projectiles / traps) for host players, pausing their rotations when host players are not in the same instance.

Waypoints that are in the same instance (Crescent Keep, Crescent Grove) now immediately teleport the player between them rather than unloading / loading the map, fixing the infinite void bug for clients.

Altered the Crescent Keep enemy arenas, which has way less Wizboars and more Golems to fight.

Sanctum will now unload if there are no players in the instance.

The Mekboar Fortress (Bularr Fortress), is finally completed, with a completed loot table and boss.

The loot table and boss loot of Crescent Grove Hard (lv-20 to lv-25), is completed.

The Sanctum Gateway portal now opens when accepting and / or completing the "Communing Catacombs" quest rather than "A Warm Welcome".

Removed "The Effold Terrace" quest, replacing it with "Diva Must Die" for smoother progression.

Removed "Silencing Gahool" quest, and instead made Gahool a special elite spawn that drops the Flux Cloak among other items.

Quests that provide instructions to locales are revised for the re-worked overworld.

More Quests have been added to Angela, Sally, and Enok.

Updated the terrain shader material, reducing the stretched out textures shown on elevated terrain.

Updated the effects of portals, additionally lowering particle count on them for optimizing.

Fixed the player water splash effect not appearing when falling at a certain velocity / distance.

Fixed class tome effect displaying the wrong font.

Updated the Skill Scroll use effect.

Provided Changs their own unique casting animations-- All races now have their own casting animations!

Updated the Imp, Kubold, and Poon casting animations to be more fluid and less stiff.

Updated the shotgun shoot animation, making it more smooth and less stiff.

Torta the Fishing NPC now has a 3d model and is no longer a sprite.

Vivian now has a looping enchanting animation while you're enchanting your items.

Fixed Chang feet / tail / nose materials not functioning with tint / culling / shine effects.

Fixed Chang tail position / rotation pivot when doing the /sit2 emote.

Added a generic sit emote for Imps, moving their floating sit animation to the /sit2 emote.

Fixed Imp face mesh clipping through the muzzle face blend shape, notably for the mouth variants that have nose spots.

Fixed Imp leg texture armor overlay glitching when wearing a full helm.

Reduced the clipping for some eye sprites against the muzzle modifier for the Imps.

Fixed equipment display sometimes not properly rendering / culling for the character display in the character selection menu.

Fixed equipment display not properly culling / rendering leggings in conjunction with the robe mesh.

Adjusted shadow projection object on players, making it clip less on characters feet.

Added minimap outlines for most maps.

Added minimap icons for portals, showing them as blue when active, and grey when inactive.

Added a graphical skull icon for the "You're Dead" UI panel.

Updated the target health bar on the top middle of the UI, adding a ghost effect to the bar.

Added cooldown counters for the skill slots in the action bar. This is turned off in the interface settings by default.

Removed the "inactive" action skill slot input sound, since it was commonly inaccurate when played.

Updated all class icon sprites to better fit the UI style.

Updated the display for the quickswap numerals on the main in-game UI.

Added an icon to the equip tooltip to signify if the gear is affected by the equipped dye.

Party members are now color coded with their arrow indicators above their heads.

Updated the World Portal Waypoint Selection UI Panel, giving waypoints more general icons with color codes pertaining to what zone the area entails.

Fixed the navigation / selection for choosing waypoints in the World Portal UI panel.

Re-added the Waypoint for the outside of Crescent Keep.

Increased base Max Health curve for every level. (lv-1 Max Health increased from 15 to 30).

Increased base time before mana regeneration from 1sec to 2.6sec.

Increased Max Mana scaling from +5 to +6 for the Mind Attribute.

Increased Experience Curve for leveling from lv-20 to lv-32.

Base parry time buffer applied to parried targets increased from 0.98sec to 2sec.

Decreased PVE IFrame buffer for players from 0.8sec to 0.42sec.

Increased PVP IFrame buffer for players from 0.2sec to 0.42sec.

Removed the cast time decrease when getting hit. You can still be interrupted if knocked back.

Block cancelling jump attacks in very high altitude from the distance of the ground will now decrease 40% of your max stamina.

Critical hit values now clamp within the range of 12-24 at the lowest value, making critical hits more impactful for low level players.

Increased defense effectiveness against heavy damage.

Increased base Block Stamina cost from 48.5% to 50%.

Decreased base Parry window time from 0.26sec to 0.2sec.

Decreased the movement control lock time when blocking / parrying an attack from 0.32sec to 0.2sec.

Increased knock back intensity when blocking / parrying an attack.

Lowered the buffer for blocking then jump attacking.

Increased the damage output for a low level / trap shatter block from 30% of incoming damage to 56%.

Traps such as spinning blades, beam statues, and wall spikes now auto shatter blocks, dealing 56% of the damage and draining all stamina.

Passive blocking will no longer apply to the player if they are under an action, such as attacking, blocking, or casting a skill.

Removed the Condition Resistance stat for armor since it was never really used. (Was only used for one cape in the game).

Increased stat modifier % bonus for Killer, Magical, and Precise from +6.8% to +18%.

Increased stat modifier % bonus for Lively, Manafont, and Energetic from +7.8% to +12%.

Increased stat modifier % bonus for Guardian from +6.8% to 15%.

Added Trip (The Dye Merchant) to Sanctum, and Wall of The Stars.

Sally now provides the Tome of Naivety and Tome of Unlearning at the lowest shop tier.

Local NPCS (non netsynced) will now properly turn back to their origin facing rotation after speaking to you.

Fixed quest items being stuck in the inventory if the quest has already been completed. If the player does not have the quest that is tied to the item, the item will be removed.

Quest items will no longer be able to be put in storage. Any quest items that are found in storage will be removed.

Shift clicking consumables in the inventory tab will now quick use them, much like how shift clicking gear quick equips.

Fixed the center trigger message being stuck while the dialog system is active.

The subclass tomes are no longer accessible from the Hard Crescent Grove badge vendor, and instead are provided by the "Mad Statue" in Sanctum. The Mad Statue will require a trade item that can be bought from the Hard Crescent Grove badge vendor.

The subclass tomes have updated descriptions, explaining what the plans are for them and what they will entail for the future.

Trial of the Stars is no longer accessible until acquiring or completing Craig's quest "Up and Over It" in the Wall of The Stars.

The chest in the Trial of the Stars no longer drops the Epic Carrot if the player does not have the quest to retrieve it.

The chest in the Trial of the Stars now provides currency alongside the Epic Carrot.

Lowered the default Master Volume on game startup without having a settings file saved.

Changed the tooltip "New Preset Design" to "Randomize All" in the character creation screen.

Added a "Are you sure?" prompt window when clicking Randomize All on character creation.

Updated the Color panel for the Character Creation UI, fixing the click spots for some sliders and adding tags to them.

Updated the Stats / Trait panel for the Character Creation UI, adding weapon icons and a Dye icon for readability.

Adjusted the Character Selection screen environment coloration, making it look more similar to the original blue environment.

Added more random names to the randomize name string pool for character creation. (There are now 300 random names in the list).

Fixed being able to click and select a character outside of the selection page / list on the bottom area in the character selection screen.

Fixed selecting a race in the Character Creation potentially not providing a weapon to them on creation.

Adjusted the camera positioning for editing the heads of each race on the character creation menu.

Damage number values will no longer display for the host player if they are on a separate map from the target who is being damaged by them.

Fixed the damage output % of the Magitek Burstgun, as it was mistakenly given 160% damage bonus on the first hit.

The shotgun / gun weapon class now deals heavy damage instead of medium damage.

Slightly slowed down fire rate of shotgun / gun weapons.

Added a "lock weapon" function in the inventory tab menu, allowing the player to always hold their main weapon as they swap between action bars.

Added a quick equip input buffer for shift left clicking gear, since there was no cool down / buffer for bandwidth compensation purposes in netplay.

Fixed the sorting of gear items, putting them into more appropriate sorting categories.

Fixed the sorting of trade items, having Angela Tears, Soul Pearls, and Badges being on the top slots.

Tooltips now display the special currencies such as badges differently, showing how many you have alongside the amount needed.

Added a tooltip for the Armor Dye slot when hovering your cursor over it.

Renamed the Ring Slot / Ring category for armor to "Trinket".

The Fortified Vestment level requirement is increased to 20, and has stronger stats.

The Dire Helm is no longer cosmetic, and is now a helmet with stats.

Lowered / adjusted the stats of the Darkcloth Leggings.

Adjusted the player knockback direction when getting hit from from or behind, most notably when getting knockback from the wall spike traps while facing away from them.

Fixed the knockback cloud impact effect not appearing sometimes when players get knocked back.

Removed all quest completion requirements for all Sanctum Catacombs quests from Zuula.

Updated Options Tab Menu Panel, adding flavor icons to the buttons.

Added flavor icons for the dungeon difficulty button panels.

The shop cells now display the skill icons for skill scrolls.

Profession system implemented, giving levels and experience to Fishing. The max level for professions will be 10 for now.

Mining profession added. It will require a pickaxe tool consumable. It can be purchased from most merchants.

Added a new NPC for the mining profession. She can be found in Sanctum.

Added a UI indication cell when approaching profession resource nodes.

Fishing % chance of getting a bite is down from 35% to 32%.

Fishing no longer has a chance of getting nothing on the hook.

Fishing nodes no longer have Angela's Tears or Soul Pearls in their loot tables.

The fishing rod, "Wooden Rod", is renamed to "Fishing Rod". Players who have a Wooden Rod will have to purchase a new rod as it will not be found in the database.