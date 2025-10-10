After long last, a new update for the game is out! Thank you all for the support and the feedback!
*The header / cover image art is done by fantastic fan artist, Kappanana!
Here's the patch notes:
ATLYSS Version 102025.a1 Released!
Verify integrity of game cache if the update does not occur.
PLEASE READ THIS!
For a better flow with the current content that is available in game in this Early Access state, the max level for characters is scaled down to 32.
Characters with an older version tied to their save data: Skill Points and Attribute Points will be reset and reimbursed when starting the game.
To be safe, please back up your character files before launching the updated game version. They can be found in ATLYSS_DATA / profileCollections of your install directory. Vanilla characters are very likely to be unaffected, but modded characters may experience issues.
GAME / GENERAL
Unity version updated from 2022.3.62f1 to 2022.3.62f2.
All of the overworld maps have been revised and updated. Some of the maps are split into halves, making it much easier and faster to traverse through the game.
Reverted the Recall coordinate positioning back to the original state, where returning from the recall portal will take you to the last spawnpoint you entered the map from.
Adjusted fog intensity effect when entering Angela's Tower, making the fog less jarring when transitioning in and out of the area.
Slightly increased the loading / buffering speed when entering new maps as the host player / singleplayer.
Optimized the constant rotating objects (Primarily decor, not projectiles / traps) for host players, pausing their rotations when host players are not in the same instance.
Waypoints that are in the same instance (Crescent Keep, Crescent Grove) now immediately teleport the player between them rather than unloading / loading the map, fixing the infinite void bug for clients.
Altered the Crescent Keep enemy arenas, which has way less Wizboars and more Golems to fight.
Sanctum will now unload if there are no players in the instance.
The Mekboar Fortress (Bularr Fortress), is finally completed, with a completed loot table and boss.
The loot table and boss loot of Crescent Grove Hard (lv-20 to lv-25), is completed.
The Sanctum Gateway portal now opens when accepting and / or completing the "Communing Catacombs" quest rather than "A Warm Welcome".
Removed "The Effold Terrace" quest, replacing it with "Diva Must Die" for smoother progression.
Removed "Silencing Gahool" quest, and instead made Gahool a special elite spawn that drops the Flux Cloak among other items.
Quests that provide instructions to locales are revised for the re-worked overworld.
More Quests have been added to Angela, Sally, and Enok.
Updated the terrain shader material, reducing the stretched out textures shown on elevated terrain.
Updated the effects of portals, additionally lowering particle count on them for optimizing.
Fixed the player water splash effect not appearing when falling at a certain velocity / distance.
Fixed class tome effect displaying the wrong font.
Updated the Skill Scroll use effect.
Provided Changs their own unique casting animations-- All races now have their own casting animations!
Updated the Imp, Kubold, and Poon casting animations to be more fluid and less stiff.
Updated the shotgun shoot animation, making it more smooth and less stiff.
Torta the Fishing NPC now has a 3d model and is no longer a sprite.
Vivian now has a looping enchanting animation while you're enchanting your items.
Fixed Chang feet / tail / nose materials not functioning with tint / culling / shine effects.
Fixed Chang tail position / rotation pivot when doing the /sit2 emote.
Added a generic sit emote for Imps, moving their floating sit animation to the /sit2 emote.
Fixed Imp face mesh clipping through the muzzle face blend shape, notably for the mouth variants that have nose spots.
Fixed Imp leg texture armor overlay glitching when wearing a full helm.
Reduced the clipping for some eye sprites against the muzzle modifier for the Imps.
Fixed equipment display sometimes not properly rendering / culling for the character display in the character selection menu.
Fixed equipment display not properly culling / rendering leggings in conjunction with the robe mesh.
Adjusted shadow projection object on players, making it clip less on characters feet.
Added minimap outlines for most maps.
Added minimap icons for portals, showing them as blue when active, and grey when inactive.
Added a graphical skull icon for the "You're Dead" UI panel.
Updated the target health bar on the top middle of the UI, adding a ghost effect to the bar.
Added cooldown counters for the skill slots in the action bar. This is turned off in the interface settings by default.
Removed the "inactive" action skill slot input sound, since it was commonly inaccurate when played.
Updated all class icon sprites to better fit the UI style.
Updated the display for the quickswap numerals on the main in-game UI.
Added an icon to the equip tooltip to signify if the gear is affected by the equipped dye.
Party members are now color coded with their arrow indicators above their heads.
Updated the World Portal Waypoint Selection UI Panel, giving waypoints more general icons with color codes pertaining to what zone the area entails.
Fixed the navigation / selection for choosing waypoints in the World Portal UI panel.
Re-added the Waypoint for the outside of Crescent Keep.
Increased base Max Health curve for every level. (lv-1 Max Health increased from 15 to 30).
Increased base time before mana regeneration from 1sec to 2.6sec.
Increased Max Mana scaling from +5 to +6 for the Mind Attribute.
Increased Experience Curve for leveling from lv-20 to lv-32.
Base parry time buffer applied to parried targets increased from 0.98sec to 2sec.
Decreased PVE IFrame buffer for players from 0.8sec to 0.42sec.
Increased PVP IFrame buffer for players from 0.2sec to 0.42sec.
Removed the cast time decrease when getting hit. You can still be interrupted if knocked back.
Block cancelling jump attacks in very high altitude from the distance of the ground will now decrease 40% of your max stamina.
Critical hit values now clamp within the range of 12-24 at the lowest value, making critical hits more impactful for low level players.
Increased defense effectiveness against heavy damage.
Increased base Block Stamina cost from 48.5% to 50%.
Decreased base Parry window time from 0.26sec to 0.2sec.
Decreased the movement control lock time when blocking / parrying an attack from 0.32sec to 0.2sec.
Increased knock back intensity when blocking / parrying an attack.
Lowered the buffer for blocking then jump attacking.
Increased the damage output for a low level / trap shatter block from 30% of incoming damage to 56%.
Traps such as spinning blades, beam statues, and wall spikes now auto shatter blocks, dealing 56% of the damage and draining all stamina.
Passive blocking will no longer apply to the player if they are under an action, such as attacking, blocking, or casting a skill.
Removed the Condition Resistance stat for armor since it was never really used. (Was only used for one cape in the game).
Increased stat modifier % bonus for Killer, Magical, and Precise from +6.8% to +18%.
Increased stat modifier % bonus for Lively, Manafont, and Energetic from +7.8% to +12%.
Increased stat modifier % bonus for Guardian from +6.8% to 15%.
Added Trip (The Dye Merchant) to Sanctum, and Wall of The Stars.
Sally now provides the Tome of Naivety and Tome of Unlearning at the lowest shop tier.
Local NPCS (non netsynced) will now properly turn back to their origin facing rotation after speaking to you.
Fixed quest items being stuck in the inventory if the quest has already been completed. If the player does not have the quest that is tied to the item, the item will be removed.
Quest items will no longer be able to be put in storage. Any quest items that are found in storage will be removed.
Shift clicking consumables in the inventory tab will now quick use them, much like how shift clicking gear quick equips.
Fixed the center trigger message being stuck while the dialog system is active.
The subclass tomes are no longer accessible from the Hard Crescent Grove badge vendor, and instead are provided by the "Mad Statue" in Sanctum. The Mad Statue will require a trade item that can be bought from the Hard Crescent Grove badge vendor.
The subclass tomes have updated descriptions, explaining what the plans are for them and what they will entail for the future.
Trial of the Stars is no longer accessible until acquiring or completing Craig's quest "Up and Over It" in the Wall of The Stars.
The chest in the Trial of the Stars no longer drops the Epic Carrot if the player does not have the quest to retrieve it.
The chest in the Trial of the Stars now provides currency alongside the Epic Carrot.
Lowered the default Master Volume on game startup without having a settings file saved.
Changed the tooltip "New Preset Design" to "Randomize All" in the character creation screen.
Added a "Are you sure?" prompt window when clicking Randomize All on character creation.
Updated the Color panel for the Character Creation UI, fixing the click spots for some sliders and adding tags to them.
Updated the Stats / Trait panel for the Character Creation UI, adding weapon icons and a Dye icon for readability.
Adjusted the Character Selection screen environment coloration, making it look more similar to the original blue environment.
Added more random names to the randomize name string pool for character creation. (There are now 300 random names in the list).
Fixed being able to click and select a character outside of the selection page / list on the bottom area in the character selection screen.
Fixed selecting a race in the Character Creation potentially not providing a weapon to them on creation.
Adjusted the camera positioning for editing the heads of each race on the character creation menu.
Damage number values will no longer display for the host player if they are on a separate map from the target who is being damaged by them.
Fixed the damage output % of the Magitek Burstgun, as it was mistakenly given 160% damage bonus on the first hit.
The shotgun / gun weapon class now deals heavy damage instead of medium damage.
Slightly slowed down fire rate of shotgun / gun weapons.
Added a "lock weapon" function in the inventory tab menu, allowing the player to always hold their main weapon as they swap between action bars.
Added a quick equip input buffer for shift left clicking gear, since there was no cool down / buffer for bandwidth compensation purposes in netplay.
Fixed the sorting of gear items, putting them into more appropriate sorting categories.
Fixed the sorting of trade items, having Angela Tears, Soul Pearls, and Badges being on the top slots.
Tooltips now display the special currencies such as badges differently, showing how many you have alongside the amount needed.
Added a tooltip for the Armor Dye slot when hovering your cursor over it.
Renamed the Ring Slot / Ring category for armor to "Trinket".
The Fortified Vestment level requirement is increased to 20, and has stronger stats.
The Dire Helm is no longer cosmetic, and is now a helmet with stats.
Lowered / adjusted the stats of the Darkcloth Leggings.
Adjusted the player knockback direction when getting hit from from or behind, most notably when getting knockback from the wall spike traps while facing away from them.
Fixed the knockback cloud impact effect not appearing sometimes when players get knocked back.
Removed all quest completion requirements for all Sanctum Catacombs quests from Zuula.
Updated Options Tab Menu Panel, adding flavor icons to the buttons.
Added flavor icons for the dungeon difficulty button panels.
The shop cells now display the skill icons for skill scrolls.
Profession system implemented, giving levels and experience to Fishing. The max level for professions will be 10 for now.
Mining profession added. It will require a pickaxe tool consumable. It can be purchased from most merchants.
Added a new NPC for the mining profession. She can be found in Sanctum.
Added a UI indication cell when approaching profession resource nodes.
Fishing % chance of getting a bite is down from 35% to 32%.
Fishing no longer has a chance of getting nothing on the hook.
Fishing nodes no longer have Angela's Tears or Soul Pearls in their loot tables.
The fishing rod, "Wooden Rod", is renamed to "Fishing Rod". Players who have a Wooden Rod will have to purchase a new rod as it will not be found in the database.
Profession tool consumables will no longer have a quantity counter on them on the quick consumable slots.
MOB BALANCE
Lowered one of the platforms in Slime Diva's arena to help prevent her from getting stuck while path-find looping.
Fixed projectiles not emitting correctly from Slime Diva for clientside connection.
Increased Slime Diva's max health bonus.
Removed Slime Diva's evasion bonus.
Increased cast times for all skills for all mobs.
The Training dummies now have "stunned" animations.
Blightwoods shoot 3 projectiles rather than 1.
Fixed Boomboar cannonballs having lingering hitboxes.
Enemies that cast skills will return to their looping skill casting animation if interrupted.
Removed evasion bonus on Mini Geists.
Standard enemies will now have a chance to slightly push themselves forward with additional force to aggroed targets if they are not within stopping distance.
Enemies will no longer stay put and be "interested" with a "?" on a player without aggroing, preventing them from clumping up in huge groups around the player.
Added a % chance to spawn Elite Mobs after continuously killing mobs in several Map Instances, that drop rare loot.
Enemies that are lower than level 5 will no longer have their health scaled on player count.
Decreased enemy health modifier scaling in multiplayer sessions from 48% to 36%.
Revised enemy de-spawning if the aggroed target player is a certain distance range from them in field zones. Elites will always chase down players regardless of distance.
Enemies entering safe zone regions in maps will be de-aggroed / reset and respawn back to their spawn position region.
Fixed enemies not properly displaying health bars and other visual queues in various Map Instances.
Enemy arrow targeter and healthbar / castbar positions are now interpolated, reducing visual jitter.
Locked on targets now always show their health bars and cast bars above their heads, regardless of the distance they are between you and them.
Increased range from 50 yards to 80 yards between targets and the main player to determine when to show healthbars and cast bars that appear over their heads.
Slightly lowered lock-on targeter offset position on Colossus / Valdur.
CLASSES & SKILLS
All Melee / Close range skills now have less control lock, and provide extra coyote time while using them in the air, providing a small jump when using them.
NOVICE / GENERAL SKILLS:
Updated the Earth Element skill charge effect.
Crya, Multi Bash, and Focus shot now cost 3 skill points each.
Decreased Crya's mana cost from 12 to 10.
Multibash can no longer be evaded.
Focus shot can no longer be evaded.
Increased Recovery condition duration from 5sec to 8sec.
Updated visual effect of Recovery.
Increased Sturdy's cast time from 0.3sec to 0.4sec.
Updated visual effect of Sturdy.
Decreased Alacrity's cooldown from 28sec to 20sec.
Updated visual effect of Alacrity.
Fixed Fira's damage % on all three fireballs. They now all properly deal the same damage range.
Increased damage scale for Fira.
Decreased Spread Shot's cooldown from 6sec to 1.2sec.
Decreased Spread Shot's mana cost from 8 to 6.
Increased Curis' cooldown from 15sec to 20sec.
Increased Curis' mana cost from 15 to 18.
Decreased healing scale for Curis.
FIGHTER:
Reflect now displays the visual floating damage value when applied to targets.
Increased Stomp's hitbox radius slightly.
Increased Blood Gush's stamina cost from 4 to 5.
Increased Cyclone's stamina cost from 12 to 15.
Increased Cyclone's skill point cost from 2 to 3.
Increased Cyclone's cooldown from 8sec to 15sec.
Decreased damage scale for Cyclone.
Updated visual effect of Cyclone.
PALADIN:
Added a new passive skill for Paladin, "Cadence Aura".
MYSTIC:
Fluxbolt and Fluxclaw damage weights against magic defense are swapped. Fluxbolt now deals "Heavy" magic damage while Fluxclaw deals "Medium" magic damage.
Prism cast time is now instant.
Increased Restora's mana cost from 18 to 20.
Increased Restora's cast time from 0.8sec to 1.2sec.
Decreased healing scale for Restora.
Increased damage scale for Fluxbolt.
Increased Fluxbolt's mana cost from 12 to 16.
Increased Fluxbolt's cast time from 0.6sec to 0.8sec.
Increased Fluxbolt's cooldown from 2.5sec to 3sec.
Increased damage scale for Fluxclaw.
Decreased Fluxclaw's mana cost from 8 to 6.
Decreased Fluxclaw's cast time from 0.4sec to 0.24sec.
Decreased Fluxclaw's cooldown from 0.8sec to 0.6sec.
MAGUS:
Decreased Ruin's cast time from 1.2sec to 1sec.
Decreased Ruin's mana cost from 28 to 24.
Increased Haste's condition duration from 10sec to 12sec.
Decreased Haste's mana cost from 35 to 30.
Increased Haste's cast time modifier speed.
Decreased Haste's cooldown modifier speed.
BISHOP:
Shadow Ward cast time is now instant.
Fixed bug where Shadow Ward healed the caster and allies.
BANDIT:
Decreased Killer Jab's cast time from 0.5sec to 0.3sec.
Increased damage scale for Venom Shot.
Increased damage scale for Bomb Trap.
Known Bugs:
Jump attacking and getting hit at a specific time will still potentially glitch.
Initial display of the default male and female characters on character creation screen have incorrect coloration.
The zone / region title card will occasionally display the wrong zone type (Safe, Field, etc) for connected client-side play. This may vary on latency and is a visual only bug.
Projectile prediction still needs work, some projectiles may not properly appear or function visually for connected players.
Health scaling on mobs may still not function correctly / 100% of the time.
Stats on some lower level gear may still be unbalanced in comparison to higher level gear.
Small optimization issues / lag spikes may occur from time to time for solo play / low player count sessions.
Some mobs may get stuck on tight crevasses. Slimeks in Effold Terrace can often find themselves in weird spots.
Charge attacking and weapon swapping rapidly with higher latency may still lead to small issues.
The party system still needs revision, as players can still be marked as "busy" and would need to go to different map instances to reset their busy status to be invited.
To expect for future updates that couldn't make it to this one:
Revised gambling system with Skrit. His loot table has not been updated yet.
Revised Storage system, adding auto stacking when shift clicking items into it.
More Emerock gear for Sally's lv-25+ shop tier.
More layouts for Sanctum Catacombs and Crescent Grove.
Minimap outline for Gate of the Moon, and the completion of that map in general.
More dedicated rare loot drops from elite spawns.
Quests from Torta, the fishing NPC in Sanctum.
Weapon vanity.
Music and other audio ambience for some maps that don't have them.
Changed files in this update