Heroes, let's embark on an epic journey!

The world of magic is waiting for us, and it's already delighting us with a new update. Let's stay longer and complete a dozen new quests in Strings of Fate!

What's new in the world:

✨Lithea is expanding her horizons with new locations.

✨Learn new magical techniques and find new skill teachers.

✨ There are more mysteries in the quest – the "Mystery of the Ancient Scroll" event has been expanded

✨ It's time to get to know the character that the entire community helped create – welcome to Kern Alt'Rax!

✨ The most meow-woderful part of the update is that there are now cats in the world that you can pet, but it's not that simple)

Technical updates:

⚙️ Improved stability of transitions between locations

⚙️ Increased assortment and improved functionality of some shops

⚙️ Added dialogues about teachers

⚙️ Information about teachers is saved in auto-notes

⚙️ Improvements to the user interface

⚙️ Fixed some quests

⚙️ Fixed incorrectly working item modifiers

⚙️ Improvements to the sound system

What are you most looking forward to in the update? 😋

