Heroes, let's embark on an epic journey!
The world of magic is waiting for us, and it's already delighting us with a new update. Let's stay longer and complete a dozen new quests in Strings of Fate!
What's new in the world:
✨Lithea is expanding her horizons with new locations.
✨Learn new magical techniques and find new skill teachers.
✨ There are more mysteries in the quest – the "Mystery of the Ancient Scroll" event has been expanded
✨ It's time to get to know the character that the entire community helped create – welcome to Kern Alt'Rax!
✨ The most meow-woderful part of the update is that there are now cats in the world that you can pet, but it's not that simple)
Technical updates:
⚙️ Improved stability of transitions between locations
⚙️ Increased assortment and improved functionality of some shops
⚙️ Added dialogues about teachers
⚙️ Information about teachers is saved in auto-notes
⚙️ Improvements to the user interface
⚙️ Fixed some quests
⚙️ Fixed incorrectly working item modifiers
⚙️ Improvements to the sound system
What are you most looking forward to in the update? 😋
