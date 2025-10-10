V1.0.7 Change Log
fixed being able to click on the systems screen buttons. You must now use the physical controls as intended
submarine docking collider now has higher tolerances, making it easier to slide in
docking station collider has been tweaked to decrease chance of getting snagged on base while trying to dock
added lights around fracture entrance to make locating it easier if player drifts at start
made surface border walls appear on proxy detectors and sonar to better communicate play zone. Not ideal, I know.
fixed some typos
rewrote a puzzle hint to be an actual decent hint
added spotlights back to specific docking station
adjusted environmental colliders in some areas to make navigation better
fixed cases of freezing when trying to return to menu when finishing the game
phase anchor array is now undeployable and retracts automatically in the final area because you wont need it ;)
added sound feedback when phase anchor gets a lock on the primary node and turns solid green
updated manual pages to (hopefully) better communicate convergence well stabilization
added more tape labels
fixed some small occlusion culling errors
increased electric arc intervals
added some more appearances of that one thing...
Huge thank you to Mr Sark on Youtube and Twitch for being an unwitting QA tester.
And thank you to everyone who has played, and put up with my shenanigans. This has been a learning experience for me and I've certainly learned a lot.
Hope you all have fun :)
