V1.0.7 Change Log

fixed being able to click on the systems screen buttons. You must now use the physical controls as intended

submarine docking collider now has higher tolerances, making it easier to slide in

docking station collider has been tweaked to decrease chance of getting snagged on base while trying to dock

added lights around fracture entrance to make locating it easier if player drifts at start

made surface border walls appear on proxy detectors and sonar to better communicate play zone. Not ideal, I know.

fixed some typos

rewrote a puzzle hint to be an actual decent hint

added spotlights back to specific docking station

adjusted environmental colliders in some areas to make navigation better

fixed cases of freezing when trying to return to menu when finishing the game

phase anchor array is now undeployable and retracts automatically in the final area because you wont need it ;)

added sound feedback when phase anchor gets a lock on the primary node and turns solid green

updated manual pages to (hopefully) better communicate convergence well stabilization

added more tape labels

fixed some small occlusion culling errors

increased electric arc intervals