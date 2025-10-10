 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Football Manager 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 October 2025 Build 20342149 Edited 10 October 2025 – 19:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

V1.0.7 Change Log

  • fixed being able to click on the systems screen buttons. You must now use the physical controls as intended

  • submarine docking collider now has higher tolerances, making it easier to slide in

  • docking station collider has been tweaked to decrease chance of getting snagged on base while trying to dock

  • added lights around fracture entrance to make locating it easier if player drifts at start

  • made surface border walls appear on proxy detectors and sonar to better communicate play zone. Not ideal, I know.

  • fixed some typos

  • rewrote a puzzle hint to be an actual decent hint

  • added spotlights back to specific docking station

  • adjusted environmental colliders in some areas to make navigation better

  • fixed cases of freezing when trying to return to menu when finishing the game

  • phase anchor array is now undeployable and retracts automatically in the final area because you wont need it ;)

  • added sound feedback when phase anchor gets a lock on the primary node and turns solid green

  • updated manual pages to (hopefully) better communicate convergence well stabilization

  • added more tape labels

  • fixed some small occlusion culling errors

  • increased electric arc intervals

  • added some more appearances of that one thing...

    Huge thank you to Mr Sark on Youtube and Twitch for being an unwitting QA tester.

    And thank you to everyone who has played, and put up with my shenanigans. This has been a learning experience for me and I've certainly learned a lot.

Hope you all have fun :)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3855021
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link