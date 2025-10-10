Add Gym upgrades that unlock skills and other buffs
Regulation Boxing Ring: A brand new boxing ring. Hire a footwork coach. Train your fighters to use footwork and positioning as an offensive weapon. Unlocks skill: Punch Pivot
Talent Scout: A keen eye for talent. Expand your rookie recruitment options.
Medical Facilities: The best in the business. Our doctors will stitch your fighter's face back together twice as fast as a walk-in clinic.
Bugfix
incorrect log was printed when a fighter with 'done time' perk killed an opponent and gained 10 hp
Changed files in this update