POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Football Manager 26
10 October 2025 Build 20341999 Edited 10 October 2025 – 19:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Add Gym upgrades that unlock skills and other buffs

  • Regulation Boxing Ring: A brand new boxing ring. Hire a footwork coach. Train your fighters to use footwork and positioning as an offensive weapon. Unlocks skill: Punch Pivot

  • Talent Scout: A keen eye for talent. Expand your rookie recruitment options.

  • Medical Facilities: The best in the business. Our doctors will stitch your fighter's face back together twice as fast as a walk-in clinic.

Bugfix

  • incorrect log was printed when a fighter with 'done time' perk killed an opponent and gained 10 hp

