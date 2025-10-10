0.14.5.0

Additions:

- New relic! Burnt Sparkler: Increases the chance enemies target the hero carrying it. Refined metal and explosive slime.

- New service! Engineer. Advanced. Increases the amount that items scrap for, up to 1.0x. (Base value without him is 0.85x and 0.9x with.)

- New Mission! Lucky Landing. By the end of March, reach a guild rating of 4500. The guild is very lucky and will get more rare drops, but heroes can only work for 7 hours a day no matter what.

- Stores have a bit more variety on what they can say.

Balance:

- Retooled order requirements and rewards. Old system I feel had a lot of issues with it, didn't scale up well past level 2 and didn't treat anything but dungeon orders as worth it.

- Unlocking Advanced skills now requires 6 hours of training instead of 8. (Was impossible to unlock it on a full shift at the shortest shift time.)

- The price of gold/silver clumps and dust have been increased a lot.

- The chance to encounter bosses and the chance for relics to break is now based on the luck stat.

- Enemy damage scaling has been reduced, enemies will now deal less damage at higher levels. Potions were getting used up far too fast, and difficulty was spiking a bit quicker than I wanted. (~10% drop at level 1, ~20% drop at level 5)

- The Druid clothing set now applies one stack of the "blessed" status effect. (Which has also been nerfed again. From 20% healing to 15% healing. On the other hand, it now heals 5% more skill energy.)

- The variety of spawns has been increased in later stages of the Slime dungeon.

Other Changes:

- Delaying projects in limbo now stops heroes from attempting it again for the day. Projects now become "undelayed" the next time the hero starts working, not at the start of the day as well.

- Heroes will no longer be stalled because of expired projects.

- The hover for furniture items now includes the price.

- Fixed some edge cases with the automatic setup for raids.

Bug Fixes:

- Fixed a potential crash with the project list, and it now shows the proper dungeon difficulty for automatic scaling projects.

- The "delay" from starting raids/training/gathering is no longer triggered if automatic starting is on.

- Cleaned up the guide some more, fixing uncraftable and incorrect entries.