 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Football Manager 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 October 2025 Build 20341802 Edited 10 October 2025 – 19:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Security Update for October 2025:

This game was developed using the Unity game engine, and a security vulnerability was recently discovered for all games developed using this game engine. This current security update patches the game to fix the vulnerability.

Unity states that there is no evidence of any exploitation of the vulnerability nor has there been any impact on users or customers.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2577331
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link