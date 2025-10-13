 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Football Manager 26 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 October 2025 Build 20341780 Edited 13 October 2025 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Blacksmithing mini-game is now available to all players

  • Formations are now saved per mode, including one for each Clan Boss

  • Numerous optimizations: faster response when starting battles and auto-battles, improved unit deployment flow and hero card quality in the Barracks, and more

  • Many fixes, including a fix for the disappearing UI and phantom characters in front of the Town Hall and across battle locations

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2583941
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2583942
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2583943
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link