 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Football Manager 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 October 2025 Build 20341757 Edited 10 October 2025 – 18:19:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Tacticians,

October is a big month for Lost Eidolons. October 9 saw the official launch of Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch, and October 13 marks the 3rd anniversary of the original Lost Eidolons release.

We are celebrating this momentous month with:

  • 75% off Lost Eidolons during our anniversary sale

  • 20% off Veil of the Witch during our launch sale

Get yourself a copy OR ask yourself--why not both?

Grab the Crown & Curse bundle for an even sweeter deal--both games together at a great price!

Bought Separately

Reg. Bundle Price

Discounted Bundle Price

United States (Dollar)

59.98

53.98

25.87

United Kingdom (Pound)

50.98

45.88

21.87

Euro Zone (Euro)

59.49

53.54

25.51

China (Yuan)

279

251.1

112.28

Russia (Ruble)

1999

1799.1

944.78

Japan (Yen)

6700

6030

2893.5

S. Korea (Won)

61000

54900

26100

The discounted bundle price only lasts 10 days! Grab Yours today!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/52653/Lost_Eidolons_Crown__Curse/

Your continued support and feedback have enabled us to carry on the Lost Eidolons franchise beyond the very first game! We will keep working hard to bring you even more exciting TRPG experiences in the future. Make sure you follow us on Steam and other social media channels linked below, in order to stay on top of what we’re cooking next!

- ODS Team

DISCORD | X | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | YOUTUBE | TWITCH

Changed files in this update

Depot 1580521
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link