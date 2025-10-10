Tacticians,

October is a big month for Lost Eidolons. October 9 saw the official launch of Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch, and October 13 marks the 3rd anniversary of the original Lost Eidolons release.

We are celebrating this momentous month with:

75% off Lost Eidolons during our anniversary sale

20% off Veil of the Witch during our launch sale

Get yourself a copy OR ask yourself--why not both?

Grab the Crown & Curse bundle for an even sweeter deal--both games together at a great price!

Bought Separately Reg. Bundle Price Discounted Bundle Price United States (Dollar) 59.98 53.98 25.87 United Kingdom (Pound) 50.98 45.88 21.87 Euro Zone (Euro) 59.49 53.54 25.51 China (Yuan) 279 251.1 112.28 Russia (Ruble) 1999 1799.1 944.78 Japan (Yen) 6700 6030 2893.5 S. Korea (Won) 61000 54900 26100

The discounted bundle price only lasts 10 days! Grab Yours today!

Your continued support and feedback have enabled us to carry on the Lost Eidolons franchise beyond the very first game! We will keep working hard to bring you even more exciting TRPG experiences in the future. Make sure you follow us on Steam and other social media channels linked below, in order to stay on top of what we’re cooking next!

- ODS Team

