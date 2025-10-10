 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 10 October 2025 Build 20341724 Edited 10 October 2025 – 21:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Spectator Patch Notes - "Refresh"

Greetings, Spectators!

We're excited to release a massive technical overhaul for Spectator! It's one of the most important updates we've ever done. We've gone deep under the hood to rebuild the game's core, ensuring a smoother, faster, and more stable experience for everyone.

This "Refresh" is all about future-proofing the game and delivering the performance you deserve.

Key Highlights

  • Significant Performance Boost: Enjoy a much smoother and more stable framerate. We've optimized core systems to reduce stuttering and increase overall FPS across a wide range of hardware.

  • Controller & Mouse: You can play without limitation.

  • Reduced Loading Times: Get into the game faster than ever! We have completely reworked our file structure and asset loading, which has significantly cut down loading screens.

  • Engine Upgrade: Spectator now runs on the latest stable version of the Unity engine (with secure patches). This provides a more robust and secure foundation, and allows us to use modern technology to improve the game.

Performance & Optimization

  • Engine Migration: The entire project has been migrated to last Unity engine. This brings with it years of engine-level improvements, performance enhancements, and critical security patches.

  • Scripting Logic Overhaul: We have refactored and optimized hundreds of in-game scripts. This reduces CPU overhead, improves game logic responsiveness, and eliminates many legacy issues.

  • Optimized File Structure: The game's data architecture has been completely reorganized for more efficient data streaming and faster asset loading.

Bug Fixes & Stability

This update addresses a huge number of bugs, both old and new. Here are some of the most notable ones:

  • Fixed multiple memory leaks that could cause performance degradation or crashes during extended gameplay sessions.

  • Resolved several physics-related glitches that could cause unpredictable object behavior.

  • Addressed rare conditions with achievements.

  • Corrected various UI bugs where elements would not scale or display properly on different aspect ratios.

Thank you for your continued support of Spectator. This update is a critical step for us, ensuring the game remains healthy and enjoyable for years to come.

See you in the game!

Changed files in this update

Windows 32-bit Depot 2132451
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 2132452
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2132454
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link