Spectator Patch Notes - "Refresh"

Greetings, Spectators!

We're excited to release a massive technical overhaul for Spectator! It's one of the most important updates we've ever done. We've gone deep under the hood to rebuild the game's core, ensuring a smoother, faster, and more stable experience for everyone.

This "Refresh" is all about future-proofing the game and delivering the performance you deserve.

Key Highlights

Significant Performance Boost: Enjoy a much smoother and more stable framerate. We've optimized core systems to reduce stuttering and increase overall FPS across a wide range of hardware.

Controller & Mouse: You can play without limitation.

Reduced Loading Times: Get into the game faster than ever! We have completely reworked our file structure and asset loading, which has significantly cut down loading screens.

Engine Upgrade: Spectator now runs on the latest stable version of the Unity engine (with secure patches). This provides a more robust and secure foundation, and allows us to use modern technology to improve the game.

Performance & Optimization

Engine Migration: The entire project has been migrated to last Unity engine. This brings with it years of engine-level improvements, performance enhancements, and critical security patches.

Scripting Logic Overhaul: We have refactored and optimized hundreds of in-game scripts. This reduces CPU overhead, improves game logic responsiveness, and eliminates many legacy issues.

Optimized File Structure: The game's data architecture has been completely reorganized for more efficient data streaming and faster asset loading.

Bug Fixes & Stability

This update addresses a huge number of bugs, both old and new. Here are some of the most notable ones:

Fixed multiple memory leaks that could cause performance degradation or crashes during extended gameplay sessions.

Resolved several physics-related glitches that could cause unpredictable object behavior.

Addressed rare conditions with achievements.

Corrected various UI bugs where elements would not scale or display properly on different aspect ratios.

Thank you for your continued support of Spectator. This update is a critical step for us, ensuring the game remains healthy and enjoyable for years to come.

See you in the game!