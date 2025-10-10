Engine bugfix CVE-2025-59489
Update notes via Steam Community
Updated the underlying Unity engine to include a security fix. Also updated the copyright date on the credits page. Whew. I bet you were real worried about that being out of date.
Windows Windows Depot 263461
Linux Linux Depot 263462
macOS OSX Depot 263463
