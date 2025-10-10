 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20341576 Edited 10 October 2025 – 18:13:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Updated the underlying Unity engine to include a security fix. Also updated the copyright date on the credits page. Whew. I bet you were real worried about that being out of date.

Changed files in this update

Windows Windows Depot 263461
  • Loading history…
Linux Linux Depot 263462
  • Loading history…
macOS OSX Depot 263463
  • Loading history…
