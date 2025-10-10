 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20341570 Edited 10 October 2025 – 18:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch notes

Fix potential bug where prisoners might chase early.
Minor cosmetic update.
Gameplay fixes for Paradoxia.
Minor copy fix.
