We've got a big update for you this time. We have new graphics, new theming and Twitch integrations!

Theming

Zooika has had a bit of a facelift, both with it's capsule art recently, and now the in game graphics too. The new graphics include different seasonal themes, the game will either automatically choose a theme based on the date, or you can choose your favourite theme and stick with that all year round!

Twitch Integration

We've been testing a new Twitch integration feature over the last few months and we're now making that available to everyone. This feature allows you to connect the game to your Twitch channel and allow your viewers to interact with the game. There are two modes you can use:

Chat vs. Streamer

In this mode the streamer plays the game while chat can vote on 'events' to occur, events include things like extra mice, buckets and of course watermelons! Along with a host of other effects, this is a fun and frantic mode that engages your chat to either help or hinder you (or usually both!)

Chat Plays

There is also a mode that allows Twitch chat to play the game with no input from the Streamer. This mode can be good as a 'be right back' screen for when a streamer needs to take a break (or if you just want to run a Twitch Plays stream!)



