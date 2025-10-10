 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20341517 Edited 11 October 2025 – 07:59:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We've brought you some new content in this update!

First, we've added a new item: the Bear Trap. Players can use the Trap to physically hold a boss for a few seconds, causing the bound animals to drop. However, be careful not to step on them yourself or your teammates.

Second, we've fixed the player San value system for the Glue Trap. Now, when a player is placed on a Glue Trap, San value will be triggered! Once San value is removed, the player will enter the Tickle Pawws state and self-gel Transfur State

