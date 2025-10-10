Hey folks,

Thank you all for playing the game! 🥰



We've had some hectic hours over here while I searched for the cause of the crashes and freezes experienced by players using Chinese or Japanese localisations. 😅



This issue should now be resolved, so you should be able to play The Farmer Was Replaced in Chinese and Japanese again without any problems.



This error occurred because a new version of Unity was not functioning correctly.



However, if you are still experiencing issues, please report them in the Steam discussions or on Discord.



Thanks to everyone who helped me identify the error more quickly! 🙏😊



See you soon!

Timon