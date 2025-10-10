 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 October 2025 Build 20341386 Edited 10 October 2025 – 19:46:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey folks,
Thank you all for playing the game! 🥰

We've had some hectic hours over here while I searched for the cause of the crashes and freezes experienced by players using Chinese or Japanese localisations. 😅

This issue should now be resolved, so you should be able to play The Farmer Was Replaced in Chinese and Japanese again without any problems.

This error occurred because a new version of Unity was not functioning correctly.

However, if you are still experiencing issues, please report them in the Steam discussions or on Discord.

Thanks to everyone who helped me identify the error more quickly! 🙏😊

See you soon!
Timon

Changed files in this update

64-bit Depot 2060162
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link