Thank you to everyone who supported our launch day. We've received great feedback, found bugs, and heard some uproar about our Discord pop-up. We've updated it so that you'll only see it once, and then it's gone.

Release Notes - Runeborn - 0.6.65

Summary

Personal Leaderboard entries should now have the proper localized date

The Discord pop-up will only be shown once (starting with this patch) and then will be disabled afterwards

Updated the description for Executioner

Malakar’s Ambush and Brontis' abilities are no longer counted towards the Rainbow Rapier achievement (now possible to get this achievement)

Fixes