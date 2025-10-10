Thank you to everyone who supported our launch day. We've received great feedback, found bugs, and heard some uproar about our Discord pop-up. We've updated it so that you'll only see it once, and then it's gone.
Release Notes - Runeborn - 0.6.65
Summary
Personal Leaderboard entries should now have the proper localized date
The Discord pop-up will only be shown once (starting with this patch) and then will be disabled afterwards
Updated the description for Executioner
Malakar’s Ambush and Brontis' abilities are no longer counted towards the Rainbow Rapier achievement (now possible to get this achievement)
Fixes
Fixed an issue with Malakar’s ability that removes all Amulets & Auras
Fixed an issue where opening Shops for the first time in the town wasn't firing analytics
Fixed an issue with Town Shop states being out of sync
Fixed an issue with Tidy Tie’s multiplier not increasing properly
Fixed an issue with Scroll of the Thief overriding a Wild Rune when you have Muted Mail
Fixed an issue where Personal Leaderboards were not loading properly
Fixed the "You Died" screen from showing twice
Fixed an issue with the Momentum Aura when its grow was triggered
Fixed an issue when parsing leaderboard entries
Changed files in this update