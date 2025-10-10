 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Football Manager 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 October 2025 Build 20341371 Edited 10 October 2025 – 19:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you to everyone who supported our launch day. We've received great feedback, found bugs, and heard some uproar about our Discord pop-up. We've updated it so that you'll only see it once, and then it's gone.

Release Notes - Runeborn - 0.6.65

Summary

  • Personal Leaderboard entries should now have the proper localized date

  • The Discord pop-up will only be shown once (starting with this patch) and then will be disabled afterwards

  • Updated the description for Executioner

  • Malakar’s Ambush and Brontis' abilities are no longer counted towards the Rainbow Rapier achievement (now possible to get this achievement)

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue with Malakar’s ability that removes all Amulets & Auras

  • Fixed an issue where opening Shops for the first time in the town wasn't firing analytics

  • Fixed an issue with Town Shop states being out of sync

  • Fixed an issue with Tidy Tie’s multiplier not increasing properly

  • Fixed an issue with Scroll of the Thief overriding a Wild Rune when you have Muted Mail

  • Fixed an issue where Personal Leaderboards were not loading properly

  • Fixed the "You Died" screen from showing twice

  • Fixed an issue with the Momentum Aura when its grow was triggered

  • Fixed an issue when parsing leaderboard entries

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3073991
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link