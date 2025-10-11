 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20341343 Edited 11 October 2025 – 14:26:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Friends, we’ve released a new update featuring important improvements to gameplay, interface, and optimization.

New

  • Added new FPS limits (90 and 120) in the settings.

  • Added rarity filters (5 types) in the inventory, allowing items of each category to be displayed separately. Filters work independently of each other.

Changes

  • Updated the Black Hole material.

  • The third-person camera now features smoother motion.

  • Increased the fall speed threshold — falling from a short height no longer causes bleeding.

  • You can now stand up from crouch by pressing the jump key.

Items

  • Biomass now weighs 0.5 kg (was 1 kg).

  • Enemies now drop paper money, which is added to your balance when used.

  • Medkits #1, #2, and #3 now also heal bleeding: removing 2, 4, and 6 stacks respectively.

  • Standard grenades adjusted — throw distance now matches parameters (20–30 m).

  • Tony’s trade updated: now requires 25 copper wires instead of 100.

  • Military trader scopes exchange dialogue fixed — now correctly shows 20 weapon parts instead of 50.

Quests

  • Agafon’s dialogue updated.

  • “Medical Kit” quest (Nick) now requires 5 bandages instead of 10.

  • Lex’s quests for Stash and Components fixed — map is now correct, and final description updated.

  • Black Island quest — added a marker showing the approximate item location.

Map & Environment

  • Added interactive scales.

  • Improved shadows for daytime and indoor areas.

  • In the clinic (1st floor) you can now rest on the couch to restore stamina.

  • Adjusted terrain LOD parameters.

  • Added collision zone near the bar guide to prevent players from falling underground.

  • Improved ground surface in the neutral yard.

  • Adjusted locations for proper 2D map display.

  • Removed objects blocking the path to the hermit base.

  • Fishing piers now appear on the 2D map.

Interface (UI)

  • Improved world 2D map detail.

  • Increased map zoom limits (closer / farther).

  • Added feedback button in the main menu, opening a Google Form.

  • Updated design of the “Latest News” button.

  • Added new map markers: 2 hermit bases, neutral yard, fisherman’s lagoon, module trader.

  • Reworked rarity levels for “Components” category.

  • Updated icons for bandages (3 types), medical splints (3 types), and water bottles (0.5L).

  • Crafting window now shows an item photo (in PDA only).

  • Reduced font size in the tutorial window.

  • The “Got it” button can now be closed with the spacebar.

  • Fixed ESC key bug in “How to Play”.

Optimization

  • Adjusted terrain for optimized LOD.

  • Changed vegetation render distance.

  • Increased terrain loading visibility by 500 m.

  • Optimized all map objects (42,000 units) for open-world grid performance.

Thank you for your feedback! We’ll continue improving the game — your opinions in discussions are always welcome.

Changed files in this update

