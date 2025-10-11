Friends, we’ve released a new update featuring important improvements to gameplay, interface, and optimization.
New
Added new FPS limits (90 and 120) in the settings.
Added rarity filters (5 types) in the inventory, allowing items of each category to be displayed separately. Filters work independently of each other.
Changes
Updated the Black Hole material.
The third-person camera now features smoother motion.
Increased the fall speed threshold — falling from a short height no longer causes bleeding.
You can now stand up from crouch by pressing the jump key.
Items
Biomass now weighs 0.5 kg (was 1 kg).
Enemies now drop paper money, which is added to your balance when used.
Medkits #1, #2, and #3 now also heal bleeding: removing 2, 4, and 6 stacks respectively.
Standard grenades adjusted — throw distance now matches parameters (20–30 m).
Tony’s trade updated: now requires 25 copper wires instead of 100.
Military trader scopes exchange dialogue fixed — now correctly shows 20 weapon parts instead of 50.
Quests
Agafon’s dialogue updated.
“Medical Kit” quest (Nick) now requires 5 bandages instead of 10.
Lex’s quests for Stash and Components fixed — map is now correct, and final description updated.
Black Island quest — added a marker showing the approximate item location.
Map & Environment
Added interactive scales.
Improved shadows for daytime and indoor areas.
In the clinic (1st floor) you can now rest on the couch to restore stamina.
Adjusted terrain LOD parameters.
Added collision zone near the bar guide to prevent players from falling underground.
Improved ground surface in the neutral yard.
Adjusted locations for proper 2D map display.
Removed objects blocking the path to the hermit base.
Fishing piers now appear on the 2D map.
Interface (UI)
Improved world 2D map detail.
Increased map zoom limits (closer / farther).
Added feedback button in the main menu, opening a Google Form.
Updated design of the “Latest News” button.
Added new map markers: 2 hermit bases, neutral yard, fisherman’s lagoon, module trader.
Reworked rarity levels for “Components” category.
Updated icons for bandages (3 types), medical splints (3 types), and water bottles (0.5L).
Crafting window now shows an item photo (in PDA only).
Reduced font size in the tutorial window.
The “Got it” button can now be closed with the spacebar.
Fixed ESC key bug in “How to Play”.
Optimization
Adjusted terrain for optimized LOD.
Changed vegetation render distance.
Increased terrain loading visibility by 500 m.
Optimized all map objects (42,000 units) for open-world grid performance.
Thank you for your feedback! We’ll continue improving the game — your opinions in discussions are always welcome.
Changed files in this update