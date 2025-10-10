 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20341335 Edited 10 October 2025 – 18:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Ahoy, Seafarers! 

As promised, our first hotfix for Seafarer: The Ship Sim is now live – and available as part of the Public Beta Branch.

To access the beta branch, please follow these steps:

  1. Open Steam and go to your Library 

  2. Right-click on Seafarer: The Ship Sim

  3. Click Properties 

  4. Select the Betas tab 

  5. Choose 'public_beta' from the dropdown list 

Hotfix #1 focuses on improving performance and providing a solution for issues with fuel management. As mentioned in our most recent blogpost, we're also working on long-term performance improvements.

Should we not spot any major issues resulting from the beta, we currently plan to move the version to the default branch next week.

Thank you so much for your feedback – it’s been incredibly valuable in helping us chart the course forward.

Please feel free to provide your feedback regarding the Public Beta in our dedicated Beta Forums, and across our socials and Discord:

And now, here's today's changelog:

Changelog – Beta Hotfix #1 

Graphics & Performance

  • NVIDIA DLSS Integration

    • NVIDIA DLSS is now available

  • New Default Graphics Settings

    • Enabled: FSR, Frame Generation, Upsampling 66%

    • These settings now apply by default for all new players

  • System Benchmark Detection Update

    • Returning players are asked to re-run the system evaluation benchmark so that default settings are for existing users as well

  • Shader Pre-Compilation before entering game world

    • When shader compilation is necessary (very first launch, change settings, update driver), the loading screen duration is automatically extended until compilation is complete

    • Fixes cases where lowering graphics settings caused performance drops due to background shader compilation

  • Added Performance Statistics Overlay

    • New on-screen overlay helps identify performance bottlenecks in real time

    • This can be turned on or off in the game settings and has various detail levels (minimum, normal, extended and detailed)

System & Analytics

  • Legal Acknowledgement re-activated

    • Analytics system has been re-enabled

Controls & Balancing

  • Increased Fuel Capacity for Ship 'Herbert'

    • The ship Herbert now carries 2000l (old: 1250l)

  • Configuring Key Bindings

    • You can now assign the 'Z' key in the settings: This should fix most issues with French keyboard layouts.

We're continuing to work hard on additional improvements and bug fixes based on your reports, and are of course already working hard on EA Update #1.

A huge thank you to all of you for setting sail with us, sharing your experiences, and helping us refine Seafarer: The Ship Sim.  

Your support means the world, and we’re excited to keep making the game even better together! 🫶 

See you on the horizon, 

Your Seafarer Team 🚣 

Changed depots in public_beta branch

Depot 2582141
