Ahoy, Seafarers!

As promised, our first hotfix for Seafarer: The Ship Sim is now live – and available as part of the Public Beta Branch.

To access the beta branch, please follow these steps:

Open Steam and go to your Library Right-click on Seafarer: The Ship Sim Click Properties Select the Betas tab Choose 'public_beta' from the dropdown list

Hotfix #1 focuses on improving performance and providing a solution for issues with fuel management. As mentioned in our most recent blogpost, we're also working on long-term performance improvements.

Should we not spot any major issues resulting from the beta, we currently plan to move the version to the default branch next week.

Thank you so much for your feedback – it’s been incredibly valuable in helping us chart the course forward.

Please feel free to provide your feedback regarding the Public Beta in our dedicated Beta Forums, and across our socials and Discord:

And now, here's today's changelog:

Changelog – Beta Hotfix #1

Graphics & Performance

NVIDIA DLSS Integration NVIDIA DLSS is now available

New Default Graphics Settings Enabled: FSR, Frame Generation, Upsampling 66% These settings now apply by default for all new players

System Benchmark Detection Update Returning players are asked to re-run the system evaluation benchmark so that default settings are for existing users as well

Shader Pre-Compilation before entering game world When shader compilation is necessary (very first launch, change settings, update driver), the loading screen duration is automatically extended until compilation is complete Fixes cases where lowering graphics settings caused performance drops due to background shader compilation

Added Performance Statistics Overlay New on-screen overlay helps identify performance bottlenecks in real time This can be turned on or off in the game settings and has various detail levels (minimum, normal, extended and detailed)



System & Analytics

Legal Acknowledgement re-activated Analytics system has been re-enabled



Controls & Balancing

Increased Fuel Capacity for Ship 'Herbert' The ship Herbert now carries 2000l (old: 1250l)

Configuring Key Bindings You can now assign the 'Z' key in the settings: This should fix most issues with French keyboard layouts.



We're continuing to work hard on additional improvements and bug fixes based on your reports, and are of course already working hard on EA Update #1.

A huge thank you to all of you for setting sail with us, sharing your experiences, and helping us refine Seafarer: The Ship Sim.

Your support means the world, and we’re excited to keep making the game even better together! 🫶

See you on the horizon,

Your Seafarer Team 🚣