Ahoy, Seafarers!
As promised, our first hotfix for Seafarer: The Ship Sim is now live – and available as part of the Public Beta Branch.
To access the beta branch, please follow these steps:
Open Steam and go to your Library
Right-click on Seafarer: The Ship Sim
Click Properties
Select the Betas tab
Choose 'public_beta' from the dropdown list
Hotfix #1 focuses on improving performance and providing a solution for issues with fuel management. As mentioned in our most recent blogpost, we're also working on long-term performance improvements.
Should we not spot any major issues resulting from the beta, we currently plan to move the version to the default branch next week.
Thank you so much for your feedback – it’s been incredibly valuable in helping us chart the course forward.
Please feel free to provide your feedback regarding the Public Beta in our dedicated Beta Forums, and across our socials and Discord:
And now, here's today's changelog:
Changelog – Beta Hotfix #1
Graphics & Performance
NVIDIA DLSS Integration
NVIDIA DLSS is now available
New Default Graphics Settings
Enabled: FSR, Frame Generation, Upsampling 66%
These settings now apply by default for all new players
System Benchmark Detection Update
Returning players are asked to re-run the system evaluation benchmark so that default settings are for existing users as well
Shader Pre-Compilation before entering game world
When shader compilation is necessary (very first launch, change settings, update driver), the loading screen duration is automatically extended until compilation is complete
Fixes cases where lowering graphics settings caused performance drops due to background shader compilation
Added Performance Statistics Overlay
New on-screen overlay helps identify performance bottlenecks in real time
This can be turned on or off in the game settings and has various detail levels (minimum, normal, extended and detailed)
System & Analytics
Legal Acknowledgement re-activated
Analytics system has been re-enabled
Controls & Balancing
Increased Fuel Capacity for Ship 'Herbert'
The ship Herbert now carries 2000l (old: 1250l)
Configuring Key Bindings
You can now assign the 'Z' key in the settings: This should fix most issues with French keyboard layouts.
We're continuing to work hard on additional improvements and bug fixes based on your reports, and are of course already working hard on EA Update #1.
A huge thank you to all of you for setting sail with us, sharing your experiences, and helping us refine Seafarer: The Ship Sim.
Your support means the world, and we’re excited to keep making the game even better together! 🫶
See you on the horizon,
Your Seafarer Team 🚣
