-Punching is temporarily disabled after falling in a pit so the player can't punch and fall through the offscreen collider

-8-3 has a glitch where the player may accidentally fly upwards OOB if hit by the giant laser while touching a ceiling corner. I wasn't able to find a fix for the bug itself, but I've added an off-screen ceiling so the player can jump back down in the event it occurs :/

-The 8-3 laser's death animation will now trigger the stage boss' introduction even if killed with the Ignition Dash

-Added larger tiles to borders of 5-2 to reduce odds of being knocked OOB

-Boss 8-4 could accidentally be killed on an early phase by dealing enough damage with the ignition dash. This has been fixed.



Please continue to report anything you have trouble with and I'll do my best to fix as needed