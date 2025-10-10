 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20341076 Edited 10 October 2025 – 19:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

ːsteamthisː SPACENAP IS NOW OUT! ːsteamthisː

Play Spacenap now with a 17% launch discount!

Enjoy a small corner of paradise taking place in space and that you can put anywhere on your screen.

Hunt stars, buy upgrades and create your own collectable constellations. This is the perfect idler and automated multitask toy to have while you do other things.

What will you get?

  • Hunt and discover generated, real world and secret stars

  • Create and collect up to 47 real and unique constellations

  • Play through 8 different galaxies

  • Upgrade your experience as wanted with different buyable enhancements

  • Discover more than 50 skin items to customize and build your own corner of paradise

What's coming next?

  • Release of a demo version

  • Final integration of game's localizations

  • New gameplay features (missions and events)

  • Many bug fixes, I assume ːsteamhappyː

Thanks a lot for reading and playing the game. I can't wait to hear your feedback and thoughts. Feel free to share anything either here on the Steam's forums and community page, or directly on the Eleven Dusks Studios discord server.

Love <3

PS: You can now buy both my games in a unique Eleven Dusks bundle!


https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/60548/Eleven_Dusks/

