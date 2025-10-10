ːsteamthisː SPACENAP IS NOW OUT! ːsteamthisː

Play Spacenap now with a 17% launch discount!

Enjoy a small corner of paradise taking place in space and that you can put anywhere on your screen.

Hunt stars, buy upgrades and create your own collectable constellations. This is the perfect idler and automated multitask toy to have while you do other things.

What will you get?

Hunt and discover generated, real world and secret stars

Create and collect up to 47 real and unique constellations

Play through 8 different galaxies

Upgrade your experience as wanted with different buyable enhancements

Discover more than 50 skin items to customize and build your own corner of paradise

What's coming next?

Release of a demo version

Final integration of game's localizations

New gameplay features (missions and events)

Many bug fixes, I assume ːsteamhappyː

Thanks a lot for reading and playing the game. I can't wait to hear your feedback and thoughts. Feel free to share anything either here on the Steam's forums and community page, or directly on the Eleven Dusks Studios discord server.

Love <3

PS: You can now buy both my games in a unique Eleven Dusks bundle!



