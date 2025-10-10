Happy Day of the Dead! 💀🌼

This update is 100% cosmetic:

the town’s graveyard now features altars honoring the departed,

and they will remain permanently.

The official in-game date is November 1st, 2025,

meaning Tezcatlipoca now exists eternally in the Day of the Dead.

This update doesn’t affect gameplay at all,

it simply adds more atmosphere and life to the graveyard,

which previously felt a bit empty.

So, if you’re doing the speedrun,

don’t worry—there are no new moves or changes to learn.

🌕 Future updates

I’m planning to expand the church slightly

and add the largest maze in the game, filled with enemies.

I also intend to include one more puzzle inside the church

and at least a small underground chamber.

All of this will be worked on after the speedrun contest ends,

to avoid major gameplay changes during the event.