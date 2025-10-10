 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20340972 Edited 10 October 2025 – 20:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Happy Day of the Dead! 💀🌼
This update is 100% cosmetic:
the town’s graveyard now features altars honoring the departed,
and they will remain permanently.

The official in-game date is November 1st, 2025,
meaning Tezcatlipoca now exists eternally in the Day of the Dead.

This update doesn’t affect gameplay at all,
it simply adds more atmosphere and life to the graveyard,
which previously felt a bit empty.

So, if you’re doing the speedrun,
don’t worry—there are no new moves or changes to learn.

🌕 Future updates

I’m planning to expand the church slightly
and add the largest maze in the game, filled with enemies.
I also intend to include one more puzzle inside the church
and at least a small underground chamber.

All of this will be worked on after the speedrun contest ends,
to avoid major gameplay changes during the event.

Changed files in this update

