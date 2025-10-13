- Upgraded Unreal Engine version to 5.6.1 with the aim of fixing DirectX related crashes on start up which were affecting some PCs.
- Fixed an issue related to key binds and the R and X keys. Affected players may need to re-bind those keys.
Calyx 0.0.4.3
Update notes via Steam Community
(This build matches the demo branch)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3734241
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update