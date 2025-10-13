 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20340966 Edited 13 October 2025 – 12:09:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
(This build matches the demo branch)

  • Upgraded Unreal Engine version to 5.6.1 with the aim of fixing DirectX related crashes on start up which were affecting some PCs.
  • Fixed an issue related to key binds and the R and X keys. Affected players may need to re-bind those keys.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3734241
