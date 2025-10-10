Hello everyone, this is Dmitry.

Today we’re pushing to the main branch a patch that adds Public Policy and Conspiracies.

In addition, we’ve fixed several bugs and introduced a few pleasant QOL improvements — such as a more detailed list of the most common thoughts in the character hint icons in the top-left corner.

By the way, I wrote a short post on our Reddit community explaining why the game has so many bugs in the first place. Take a look: Why are there so many bugs in the game Norland?

Now, here’s the list of improvements compared to the current beta version:

Miscellaneous

Removed the “Basics of Loyalty” technology

Reworked the system for calculating frequent thoughts in the citizen panel hints — it now shows the strongest positive and negative thoughts over the last 24 hours

Added an icon indicating the idol of puppets; a lord with puppets now gets the “Idol” trait showing their list

The chance of catching fire increases the longer a character stays inside a burning building; characters now start receiving burns from the very first fire stage

A character can no longer extinguish themselves while inside a burning building

You can no longer assign bodyguards during a conspiracy if they’ve already been bribed

Bug Fixes

Fixed a possible issue where the ransom quest could appear before the player actually delivered the prisoner to their city

Fixed a bug where tags didn’t work in the “Developer Mode Enabled” message window, and the window didn’t appear the first time a new version of the game was launched

City lighting now disappears along with the city when switching to King’s View mode

Fixed a bug where constant messages appeared saying someone had become a follower of a politician

Fixed a bug where AI vassalization demands didn’t work on the next day without reloading the save

Fixed a crash when burning a city to the ground

Fixed a bug where the portrait and name of a city’s king didn’t update when the king changed

Cities in the fog of war no longer disappear when zooming out; now city walls are hidden as well

Fixed a notification about a lord no longer being a follower of a politician

Fixed the position of the King’s Eye UI near the hall’s storage

Fixed a bug where characters would scatter around a building where sex began, even if they weren’t initially in the bedroom

Added a fallback home override for deadly sex if the target’s house is occupied by a partner

Fixed a bug where the technologies “The Right Nectar” and “Makha Ale” didn’t work

Fixed a bug where the player’s king could appear among his own list of important persons

Fixed tooltips on action tasks targeting conspiracy victims; fixed a bug where the target wasn’t blocked for global-map tasks unless the target was the player’s king

Fixed a crash when loading a save with a deadly sex conspiracy

Fixed a bug where city residents could think that a level 2 castle storage was located in the king’s bedroom

Fixed a bug in the sex activity that caused participants to freeze if the character had no home

Fixed a bug where zooming in and out of the city sometimes caused roofs to disappear and reappear

Fixed a bug where executing the player’s lord could trigger the “Army Weakened” status

Fixed a bug where the player’s king could start slandering himself

Conspiracy participants and targets no longer react to crowd dispersal or switch to panic mode

If a character catches fire inside a building with a blocked exit, they will now run around inside the building

Patch Improvements Inherited from the Beta Branch

Developer mode

In response to community requests, we’re giving you access to our Developer Mode. Inside it, you can tweak and adjust various things, create characters, and so on.

Achievements are disabled in this mode, and to activate it you need to add the launch key -debug in the settings (LAUNCH OPTIONS) and then press Ctrl+D in the game.

By popular demand from our Russian-speaking community, we’ve also added a battle simulator, where you can experiment with how our combat system works.

Group conspiracies

Politicians with low army loyalty - meaning they have poor chances in an armed rebellion - can now stage group conspiracies against their enemies and the king. For this they will need accomplices: followers, puppets, or even a hostile neighboring king.

This way, politicians may at some point set a trap for their enemy, kill them, and arrange everything to appear innocent in the eyes of the other lords.

Right now there are five types of conspiracies: unfair duel, failed hunt, deadly passion, and fervent prayer.

What lies behind these names - you’ll have to discover for yourself.

Usurpers

When someone seizes power illegitimately, they gain the Usurper trait. Other lords - and especially the former heir - hate the usurper, while the usurper himself will execute his enemies on the scaffold.

On the other hand, on the global map there’s a kind of reversal of relations - enemies of the old king welcome the new ruler, while the old king’s friends, conversely, are displeased.

Public policy

We’re continuing to develop our experimental mechanics based on simulating society, since politics is about building hierarchies within such a society. Until now, this hierarchy only had a few levels, but with the addition of popular support, things are getting more interesting. At the same time, we’re unifying the old systems of loyalists and fanatics.

This system is still in its early stages and not working 100%, which makes your feedback all the more valuable. Play, write to us - we’re here.

So now kings, the bishop, and politicians will have followers not only among soldiers, but also across the broader population. The king’s followers are loyalists, the bishop’s are fanatics. Loyalists and fanatics no longer appear automatically - they now share the same appearance mechanics as political followers. Besides military victories, they can be gained through loyalty sermons (with the possibility of converting other people’s followers, though not fanatics).

Political demands

Politicians now also have political demands (a small number so far).

For example, a politician bribed by a neighbor may want you to sign a peace agreement with his patron. If you refuse, his fiery speech to his supporters will incite unrest; if you comply, his sermon of support will raise spirits among his followers and give a productivity bonus.

New relations menu

There was some confusion: in the relations menu, you saw a character’s relations toward other lords, while on the global map you saw kings’ relations toward our king - in other words, the opposite perspective.

We’ve decided to unify this into one system, updating both the character relations menu and the display on the global map when zoomed out.

Thus, in the character menu you can now see their relations toward the selected lord. You can also tick the interest box to immediately see who is sighing over that character.

New buildings

We’ve added stone upgrades for the Hall and lords’ houses (with improved comfort bonuses), as well as updated models for the Library and Temple.

Next week we’ll move on to the Quarry, so everything will fit together organically.

Full changelog:

New mechanics

Conspiracies of lords against each other and the king added

-debug flag for launching the game in developer mode added

City residents will now have loyalty to politicians

Politicians can now demand fulfillment of their political demand

If a political demand is fulfilled, the politician will hold an "approval sermon" and temporarily boost mood and productivity of his supporters

If the political demand is ignored, the politician will hold a "riot sermon" and worsen the mood, starting riots among his supporters-citizens. They will begin attacking supporters of other politicians

The book "Eternal Loyalists" removed

Loyalist riot temporarily disabled

Mechanics of loyalists changed - now it is a visible trait showing that the character is loyal to the king

Automatic appearance and disappearance of the Fanatic trait depending on the character’s mood removed

Graphics and interface

Assets of the Library and Temple have been changed

Hall upgrade to level 2 added, comfort display added to the Hall menu

Upgrade of lords’ houses to level 2 added

Relations tab in the character menu updated

City information panel updated when zooming out on the global map

Exclamation mark display added in the distribution menu for a resource that is not enough for everyone

Fixed detection of invisible zones under building roofs so that characters are not displayed when the roof is closed

One new faction symbol and two new background patterns for the coat of arms added

When selecting a character, the roof of the building they are in will be removed

Experience and balance improvements

Starting fields replaced with carrot fields, starting flour replaced with carrots

Guards will intervene in fights of citizens who riot after a politician’s calls

Thoughts from the Emperor’s coronation will now be temporary, and the thought "We are doomed" will disappear after defeating the Inquisition

A puppet of a ruler from another faction will start an uprising only if that ruler’s relation to the player is <= -15; a puppet of the bishop, when starting an uprising, will demand to hand the crown to the bishop, not to himself

Beggar mobs will become active on day 3 instead of day 4, and bandits can appear in the player’s city from day 5 instead of day 7

Algorithm for AI requesting military aid from the player has been changed. If the AI has twice as many forces as the enemy (considering fortifications), it will not request help. AI will not request help from the player if relations are <= -25 (exception - the player is an ally or suzerain of the AI). If the AI is in great danger (attacked by the Horde or an AI with the goal of destruction), it will request help from the player in any case

Recruiting a hostage into your faction now worsens relations with the lord’s former faction by -15

Thoughts about usurpation of power after an attempted coup in the player’s city added

Warning added that research will take longer due to the lord’s skills

Hint added about slow research progress

Hint added that the lord does not keep up with learning knowledge

The technology for paying salaries in gold has been removed, now payment is available from the very beginning of the game

Gold cost display of an already assigned sermon added

New action "Ask to become a vassal" in an AI city added

Deserting soldiers from the player’s city will leave their equipment in the warehouse. They will take their gold with them

On-screen event added, describing the results of holding any type of sermon

The thought "related through marriage" weakened to +15. Family connection "Son-in-law - Father-in-law" added, which gives +25 relations

Cost of the sermon of joy and sermon of doubts increased, duration and strength of the positive thought from the sermon of joy increased

Bug fixes