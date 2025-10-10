Hi all,

Due to the recently found potential security vulnerability in some Unity versions (https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01) I had to update the engine version, so that is the main focus of this build. I don't believe the game was effected, but I updated just to be safe. I did some testing, but there is the possibility that this introduces unexpected issues. I hope it's not the case but please let me know if you find anything weird.

Other bug fixes include:

Fixed player controls issue after LTS update - Enabled "input consumption" which is a new project setting that was added by the LTS update

Fixed camera mods being deleted if you saved/loaded while camera was unequipped or stored in item box

Fixed face material not changing in spider outro cutscene for certain costumes (i.e. tapekeeper costume)

Fixed Statue enemy damage hitbox not being disabled sometimes after defeating them

Thanks,

Vincent