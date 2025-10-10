 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20340914 Edited 10 October 2025 – 19:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi all,

Due to the recently found potential security vulnerability in some Unity versions (https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01) I had to update the engine version, so that is the main focus of this build. I don't believe the game was effected, but I updated just to be safe. I did some testing, but there is the possibility that this introduces unexpected issues. I hope it's not the case but please let me know if you find anything weird.

Other bug fixes include:

  • Fixed player controls issue after LTS update - Enabled "input consumption" which is a new project setting that was added by the LTS update

  • Fixed camera mods being deleted if you saved/loaded while camera was unequipped or stored in item box

  • Fixed face material not changing in spider outro cutscene for certain costumes (i.e. tapekeeper costume)

  • Fixed Statue enemy damage hitbox not being disabled sometimes after defeating them

Thanks,

Vincent

Changed files in this update

