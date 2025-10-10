The camp’s becoming more alive with every update. This patch focuses on atmosphere, audio, and NPC behavior fixes.
Update Highlights:
Tina now properly rests while talking at the table
Added new sound effects: wood creaks, wind chains, and sleep ambience
🎃 Pumpkins are everywhere — the camp’s feeling spooky
Added Help menu (key 7) for players
Re-added missing moss due to shader issue
Fixed stuck plate issue when eating and giving orders
Added new fence and wind sound reactions
NPCs in intro scenes now appear larger and more visible
We’re making steady progress toward a more immersive survivor experience — every small detail brings the world closer to life.
Stay alert, stay alive, and keep your camp strong.
— Survivors Dawn Team
