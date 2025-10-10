The camp’s becoming more alive with every update. This patch focuses on atmosphere, audio, and NPC behavior fixes.

Update Highlights:

Tina now properly rests while talking at the table

Added new sound effects: wood creaks, wind chains, and sleep ambience

🎃 Pumpkins are everywhere — the camp’s feeling spooky

Added Help menu (key 7) for players

Re-added missing moss due to shader issue

Fixed stuck plate issue when eating and giving orders

Added new fence and wind sound reactions

NPCs in intro scenes now appear larger and more visible

We’re making steady progress toward a more immersive survivor experience — every small detail brings the world closer to life.

Stay alert, stay alive, and keep your camp strong.

— Survivors Dawn Team

@SeedCapsule