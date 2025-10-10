 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20340888 Edited 11 October 2025 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The camp’s becoming more alive with every update. This patch focuses on atmosphere, audio, and NPC behavior fixes.

Update Highlights:

  • Tina now properly rests while talking at the table

  • Added new sound effects: wood creaks, wind chains, and sleep ambience

  • 🎃 Pumpkins are everywhere — the camp’s feeling spooky

  • Added Help menu (key 7) for players

  • Re-added missing moss due to shader issue

  • Fixed stuck plate issue when eating and giving orders

  • Added new fence and wind sound reactions

  • NPCs in intro scenes now appear larger and more visible

We’re making steady progress toward a more immersive survivor experience — every small detail brings the world closer to life.

Stay alert, stay alive, and keep your camp strong.
Survivors Dawn Team

@SeedCapsule

