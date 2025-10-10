Gauntlets
- Leaping Slam animation changed
- Vortex pull force: 40 -> 20
Scythe
- Updated the visuals of Death Touch (this has a known issue on the gauntlets that will be tackled over the weekend)
Accessibility
- Camera Shake multiplier setting added to the gameplay settings
Bug fixes
- Reduced duration of the Fisherman hook indicator to better align with when the ability ends
- Audio settings are now properly applied on launching the game
- Fixes to some items rarities and glossaries
- Fixes to some damage sources in the run stats damage graph
Changed files in this update