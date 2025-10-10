 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20340851 Edited 10 October 2025 – 19:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gauntlets

  • Leaping Slam animation changed
  • Vortex pull force: 40 -> 20


Scythe

  • Updated the visuals of Death Touch (this has a known issue on the gauntlets that will be tackled over the weekend)


Accessibility

  • Camera Shake multiplier setting added to the gameplay settings


Bug fixes

  • Reduced duration of the Fisherman hook indicator to better align with when the ability ends
  • Audio settings are now properly applied on launching the game
  • Fixes to some items rarities and glossaries
  • Fixes to some damage sources in the run stats damage graph

Changed files in this update

Depot 3335631
  • Loading history…
