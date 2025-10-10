Heya!

As promised, we're rolling out the first of many updates and we hope this makes for a better playing experience for you! Here's what's in this one -

Fixed a bug that caused all dice to get banked into one slot.

Text printing and a continue-button-fade-in added to the tutorial to prevent soft-locking.

Updated translations for Asian languages.

Various syntax fixes for Asian languages.

Changes to Fox + Main Gauche dice to make evasion more useable.

Do let us know how it goes, or if you have any other feedback or bug reports! In the mean time, we hope you have a fantastic weekend filled with no farkles!