• Added - New Level "Shift"

• Edit - "The Maze" Level is now 1/4 of the size of the previous level and added objectives

• Edit - Cytaur now has new sounds

• Edit - Zombi now has new footstep sounds

• Fixed - Portal volumes now work as intended

• Edit - Blood Hunter has 45 seconds to Hunt you, if you survive those 45 seconds, he will vanish

• Edit - Blood Hunter no longer spawn on the player. A portal is placed on the ground and the Blood Hunter arises from it after a few seconds

• Added - New Ability "Invisibility"

• Added - Hints to HUD to the bottom left of the screen. Options to turn hints off is in the options "Gameplay" tab

• Added - Holiday option in the "Gameplay" tab. This is for every seasonal update, this will change the looks of the monsters and the environments in the future

