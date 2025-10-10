 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20340771
Update notes via Steam Community
-Increased node limit to 300
-Schematics now save most node settings
-Schematics no longer prevent placement if one node requirement is not met
-You can now mute the humming noise by muting nodes
-Fixed Back-End Dev achievement not checking for Optimized Encompression upgrade
-Fixed Critical Payload logic being inverted

