-Increased node limit to 300
-Schematics now save most node settings
-Schematics no longer prevent placement if one node requirement is not met
-You can now mute the humming noise by muting nodes
-Fixed Back-End Dev achievement not checking for Optimized Encompression upgrade
-Fixed Critical Payload logic being inverted
1.0.11
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3606891
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 3606892
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update