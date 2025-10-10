⚠️ The Weekly Patch is Live!



🆕 New Features:

+ The first stage of the complete overhaul of long-range attacks - turrets now have physical projectiles, various visual effects, and the ability to “miss”;

+ Added new ammunition for future updates - Pistol Ammo and Energy Cell;

+ Added side shadow to all inventory icons;

+ Added the ability to repair turrets using repair kits;

+ Added Destroyed Machine Gun Turret block to some structures;

+ A separate 'Ammo' category has been added to the creativity and recipes menu;



♻️ Changes:

~ Changed the Fabricator recipe so that it can be made on... a fabricator;

~ Scrap Crossbow Turret now fires a physical projectile along a curved trajectory, with a slightly reduced delay between shots;

~ Damaged turrets will now display visual effects ranging from faint sparks to smoke;

~ Energy Crossbow Turret now fires energy projectiles that are faster than normal bolts and miss less often;

~ Laser Turret has received a new laser beam effect in two variations, for weak and powerful batteries;

~ All turrets have had their firing sounds changed to match their type;

~ Optimized polygon count for certain blocks and ores;

~ Optimized block hitbox calculation;

~ Small Rock and Brick can now be thrown to cause small damage from distance;

~ Updated overall UI layout (scrollbar, icons, and effects list);

~ Changed the effect of Revitalizer on tree saplings - the throw applies an effect that doubles the growth rate and increases the final height of the tree by several blocks. The effect is shown as green particles being emitted;

~ Saplings change slightly in size as they grow;

~ The chance of a dropped sapling taking root is doubled;

~ Crimsonbeard can now be harvested and consumed, though it’s very poisonous;

~ Window backgrounds now have 10% transparency;

~ Updated the visual style of Pebbles;

~ Swords and bats are now included in the 'Tools' category of recipes;

~ Dramatically decreased damage caused by snowballs;

~ Clingclap Mushrooms now can be directly consumed for very small saturation increase;

~ Reverted previous changes to the English localization;

~ Crossbow ammunition renamed:

PRIMITIVE_CROSSBOW_TURRET_AMMUNITION > PRIMITIVE_CROSSBOW_BOLT;

SCRAP_CROSSBOW_TURRET_AMMUNITION > SCRAP_CROSSBOW_BOLT;

T1_CROSSBOW_TURRET_AMMUNITION > ENERGY_CROSSBOW_BOLT;

And also the turret:

CROSSBOW_TURRET > ENERGY_CROSSBOW_TURRET;



🐞 Bug Fixes:

* Fixed a client crash caused by the block placement preview (TNT bug);

* Fixed some containers playing opening animation and sound when moving items inside;

* Fixed handling of network messages while the player is dead. Possibly fixed quest dialogs no longer showing due to player death;

* Fixed visual issues with rain and snow at night, including unwanted particle glow;

* Fixed scrolling behavior while dragging items in the inventory;

* Fixed a small visible gap in the path block under specific neighbor conditions;

* Fixed Clingclap Mushrooms not destroying with sword;

* Fixed random ticker behavior for grass spreading;

* Fixed Meshroom not dropping logs when destroyed with an axe;

* Fixed incorrect text in the menus of certain blocks;