⚠️ The Weekly Patch is Live!
🆕 New Features:
+ The first stage of the complete overhaul of long-range attacks - turrets now have physical projectiles, various visual effects, and the ability to “miss”;
+ Added new ammunition for future updates - Pistol Ammo and Energy Cell;
+ Added side shadow to all inventory icons;
+ Added the ability to repair turrets using repair kits;
+ Added Destroyed Machine Gun Turret block to some structures;
+ A separate 'Ammo' category has been added to the creativity and recipes menu;
♻️ Changes:
~ Changed the Fabricator recipe so that it can be made on... a fabricator;
~ Scrap Crossbow Turret now fires a physical projectile along a curved trajectory, with a slightly reduced delay between shots;
~ Damaged turrets will now display visual effects ranging from faint sparks to smoke;
~ Energy Crossbow Turret now fires energy projectiles that are faster than normal bolts and miss less often;
~ Laser Turret has received a new laser beam effect in two variations, for weak and powerful batteries;
~ All turrets have had their firing sounds changed to match their type;
~ Optimized polygon count for certain blocks and ores;
~ Optimized block hitbox calculation;
~ Small Rock and Brick can now be thrown to cause small damage from distance;
~ Updated overall UI layout (scrollbar, icons, and effects list);
~ Changed the effect of Revitalizer on tree saplings - the throw applies an effect that doubles the growth rate and increases the final height of the tree by several blocks. The effect is shown as green particles being emitted;
~ Saplings change slightly in size as they grow;
~ The chance of a dropped sapling taking root is doubled;
~ Crimsonbeard can now be harvested and consumed, though it’s very poisonous;
~ Window backgrounds now have 10% transparency;
~ Updated the visual style of Pebbles;
~ Swords and bats are now included in the 'Tools' category of recipes;
~ Dramatically decreased damage caused by snowballs;
~ Clingclap Mushrooms now can be directly consumed for very small saturation increase;
~ Reverted previous changes to the English localization;
~ Crossbow ammunition renamed:
PRIMITIVE_CROSSBOW_TURRET_AMMUNITION > PRIMITIVE_CROSSBOW_BOLT;
SCRAP_CROSSBOW_TURRET_AMMUNITION > SCRAP_CROSSBOW_BOLT;
T1_CROSSBOW_TURRET_AMMUNITION > ENERGY_CROSSBOW_BOLT;
And also the turret:
CROSSBOW_TURRET > ENERGY_CROSSBOW_TURRET;
🐞 Bug Fixes:
* Fixed a client crash caused by the block placement preview (TNT bug);
* Fixed some containers playing opening animation and sound when moving items inside;
* Fixed handling of network messages while the player is dead. Possibly fixed quest dialogs no longer showing due to player death;
* Fixed visual issues with rain and snow at night, including unwanted particle glow;
* Fixed scrolling behavior while dragging items in the inventory;
* Fixed a small visible gap in the path block under specific neighbor conditions;
* Fixed Clingclap Mushrooms not destroying with sword;
* Fixed random ticker behavior for grass spreading;
* Fixed Meshroom not dropping logs when destroyed with an axe;
* Fixed incorrect text in the menus of certain blocks;
Changed files in this update