FIXED IN THIS UPDATE:

A bug where a thrown potion would activate it's effect on a monster even if the attack missed -reported by MightyLad on Steam

A softlock that would occur if the game tried to generate a much smaller than normal cave room -this would never happen normally

A crash that would occur if you used a want of Teleport To

CHANGED IN THIS UPDATE:

Bonfires have been changed to jack o' lanterns for October

Bloody bits will now redden walls that they touch

Just a small update to get that crash fix out and to swap the bonfire textures. I've been busy with a lot of non-game related stuff these past couple months but I'm starting to get back on the horse.

The next actual update should be out hopefully sometime this month which will add the other 3 bonus dungeons. The dense dungeon is pretty simple but the doom and minimap dungeons require a bit more work.

The mechanics for the doom dungeon are about 75 percent done at this point. I have yet to start on the minimap dungeon but I don't think it should too difficult.

I was originally planning on making music specifically for the doom bonus dungeon but since I've been busy I've had no time and so those tracks will just have to be added later on since I'd like to get this update out before Halloween.

Here's a clip of the doom bonus dungeon in action below.

It's not show in the video but there are a couple more weapons and also some enemies that will shoot back at the player.

So that's all I've got for now. Happy October!