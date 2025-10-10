This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This month’s beta build rolls out the foundation for the living, breathing endgame we’ve been promising — factions on the move, hordes converging, and new blood-soaked missions waiting to test your resolve. Whether you’re chasing fire-mad bikers or dodging booby traps in the ruins, every mile of Urban just got a little more dangerous...

New Features

Vectorial Travel System Added

Your team and enemy factions now move between unlocked locations via vectorial routes. This is the first major step toward the dynamic endgame campaign we envisioned, allowing full simulation of faction wars — human groups attacking each other and zombie hordes ravaging settlements regardless of allegiance. The travel times are now accurately scaled and that will allow us to estimate a campaign duration and rebalance the resources accordingly.

Fire Station vs Pyromaniacs

A new campaign episode has been added, featuring an off-the-rails group of pyromaniac bikers planning to turn the entire city into ashes using fire engines as improvised flamethrowers. Their leader is the maddest of them all — yet deeply connected to some powerful players. A gory tale of human sacrifice that only you can put to an end.

Booby Traps Implemented

The Pyros have rigged their base with deadly traps. Watch your step unless you want to end up roasted. The trigger mechanism is easy to spot and destroy if you’re observant. Expect even nastier surprises in the next iterations — this isn’t the Urban you remember.

Firefighter Suits Added

Introducing the new Firefighter faction armor – a full-body suit providing strong protection against fire and panic, as well as decent general defense. The iconic helmet offers matching bonuses. As a full-suit gear type, it covers chest and limbs in one piece.

Auto Inventory Expansion

To prevent players from losing items during trades when inventories were full, a new auto-expansion system adds extra rows automatically once capacity is reached. Weight limits still apply — exceeding them will show a special icon and deny the transfer.

Auto-Sort Function

All inventories and containers now include an auto-sort feature to remove gaps and keep the visible area fully packed. It doesn’t merge stacks automatically — use the manual Sort button when you want to group items, keeping your trade and stash layouts intact.

Select One / Multiple Stacks

A new toggle next to the Sort button allows quick switching between single-item and whole-stack transfers (via the small arrow widget). Mouse drag-and-drop behavior remains unchanged.

Ability to Exit Clue Dialogues

By popular request, you can now postpone or exit a hidden clue dialogue and return later when better prepared. Older clues may need retroactive adjustments, but all new episodes now support this feature.

Quest Items Now Marked

Quest items are now visually highlighted with a star icon, making them easier to spot in loot. Many have been updated to auto-consume upon quest completion, reducing inventory clutter.

Hover Info

Inventory icons now feature hover boxes that display detailed descriptions and usage tips, a long-awaited quality-of-life upgrade.

More Proofread Episodes

Our guest-star editor, Scott Hamm, has sent over new proofread and edited campaign episodes, bringing us closer to a release quality story script. (You can check out Scott’s work here: MobyGames profile)

Balance & Fixes

Mossberg shotgun rebalanced (-1 AP).

Two new Tier 2 sniper rifles added to late-game loot and trader pools.

Added a proper camp setup for the two rescued girls in the Old Port storyline.

Known Issues

When a game event (such as a shelter crisis) triggers during travel, movement will pause automatically. However, no popup notification appears yet — you can resume travel manually using the PLAY button on the timeline widget.

How to Join the Beta Branch

Go to your Steam Library Right-click the game > Properties Navigate to the Betas tab Choose “beta_branch” from the dropdown Wait for the update to download

And remember—back up your saves before switching!

Let us know what you think, and keep the feedback coming. We’re shaping this game together, and the experimental Beta Branch is your backstage pass to the future.