10/10/2025



10.3.1 Savefile Protection



New Features:

All saves now have backups. (slot 1 gets

slot 4, slot 2 gets slot 5, and slot 3

gets slot 6)



Balancing:

Increased most end game enemy spells by 1

tier.

Increased end game enemy attack by 10-100%.

Increased stats to the final few tiers of

monsters by 25-100%. (excluding hp)

Increased Omen, Chaos Guard, and Shiva's

stats by 25-50%. (excluding hp)

Halved weight of status infliction formula.

Slightly more enemies now cast entropy

magic.



Misc:

Renamned Original Life to Frozen Tyrant.