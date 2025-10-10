10/10/2025
10.3.1 Savefile Protection
New Features:
All saves now have backups. (slot 1 gets
slot 4, slot 2 gets slot 5, and slot 3
gets slot 6)
Balancing:
Increased most end game enemy spells by 1
tier.
Increased end game enemy attack by 10-100%.
Increased stats to the final few tiers of
monsters by 25-100%. (excluding hp)
Increased Omen, Chaos Guard, and Shiva's
stats by 25-50%. (excluding hp)
Halved weight of status infliction formula.
Slightly more enemies now cast entropy
magic.
Misc:
Renamned Original Life to Frozen Tyrant.
