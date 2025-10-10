Slotting In

Train Metropolis upgrades system has been adjusted to add greater challenge and depth. Plus in this devlog other minor changes are detailed:

Upgraded Upgrades

For a while, I've felt like the train upgrade system in Train Metropolis was a bit undercooked. On the surface it provide lots of different choices for specialising trains and thus interesting decisions about how to spent your hard earned in-game cash. However, it never quite felt like it was really giving players reason to think. I realised that since there was no limit to the number of upgrades a train can have, players can just spend on whatever upgrade is immediately useful and affordable, and know it'll give immediate progress, plus probably pay itself back fairly quickly.



In the latest update to the game, trains are now limited to 4 upgrade slots (types of upgrades). Each upgrade slot can be levelled up itself, so that part is unchanged. However now players need to really think through which upgrades they want on each train. It also makes trains less interchangeable, meaning players need to think through which trains they put on what lines, especially when it comes to upgrading districts and all the route changes that entails.

Engine Works

The game now has auto-save feature, which kicks in every 15 minutes. I've also upgraded the version of Unity the game uses to patch a recently discovered security flaw. Plus a few other minor bugs have been fixed in this patch. I'm still on the lookout for bugs and unresolved issues, so please report any problems you have here in the Bugs Thread:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/955220/discussions/0/523083364935145233/



Next Station

Overall I'm quite happy with the state of Train Metropolis. Technically it feels solid (though I could come to regret saying that if this latest patch proves buggier than in testing).



Probably if I'm being honest though, Train Metropolis doesn't quite fulfil that fantasy of operating a train company and building a city. It feels a little on-rails, if you'll forgive the pun. I'm still keen to at least get a web-browser demo version out. After that though, I'll have to see how it performs in terms of long term sales before I decide if it's worth expanding out the content.



Mostly though I want to take the lessons from Train Metropolis into future games. I'm currently planning a new city builder type idle clicker game, which should go into production in the new year if other projects stay on schedule. I'll let you know more details when they're ready for announcing. In the meantime, enjoy the new challenges of the upgrade system, and again, shout if you find any bugs!