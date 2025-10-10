New features have been added for character mods, in order to tweak them a little further and unleash your creativity!

1.5.4.2

-----------------------

- FIXED: Somehow, Ott's duplicated head bug returned.

- BRAWL BAR: Character mods ability to:

* Disable automatic visual effects

* Change the images size (requires to set a different offset)

* Change the collisions (hurt box and attack box)

* Change the "item in hand" position

* Debug feature to see collisions (F8)

* Documentation updated

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Added dynamites and stick as items.