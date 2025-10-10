New features have been added for character mods, in order to tweak them a little further and unleash your creativity!
1.5.4.2
-----------------------
- FIXED: Somehow, Ott's duplicated head bug returned.
- BRAWL BAR: Character mods ability to:
* Disable automatic visual effects
* Change the images size (requires to set a different offset)
* Change the collisions (hurt box and attack box)
* Change the "item in hand" position
* Debug feature to see collisions (F8)
* Documentation updated
- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Added dynamites and stick as items.
Changed files in this update