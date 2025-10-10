Hi, everyone!
The latest version 7.6.8 brings several improvements and fixes for the Polish localization!
I’d like to give special thanks to @G3raltJJ, who did an amazing job providing corrected translations and feedback for the Polish language.
This update went live thanks to your efforts! 🙌
Improved Polish localization
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3002621
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update