One more month, one more update… and this time, it’s a big one! 🚀

Roy has finally arrived! 🏀

One of the main differences you’ll notice right away is that the guy in the first chapter is no longer Roy—that’s Rich now!

Roy is a basketball prodigy—talented, passionate, and just a little bit chaotic at times. We’re excited for you to finally get to know him better and see how his story unfolds. Let us know what you think about the direction we’re taking—what you enjoy, and what you’d like to see improved, added, or changed. Your feedback really does help shape the game!



👉 What’s next?

We plan to finish Roy’s Story, and we are hard at work on Steam Workshop; it is not close to being done yet. Stay with us, this is our first time we are making something like it ːsteamhappyː



Enjoy the update, and thank you again for being with us on this journey.



💬 P.S. to get back the Tentacles scene and expulsion of the fluids, as well as the golden shower option that we had to remove, you can find a Patch for it on our Discord that you can join here: https://discord.gg/mdSckEtJvz



Thank you for being patient about it <3