📢 Patch 3 – Build n° 114,608
Hello folks,
The team continues to cruise through reported issues, improving the overall stability, squashing bugs, and implemented much needed feedback like 16:10 aspect ratio compatibility or removed zoom on non-charged ranged attacks.
We hope that this third patch continues to improve the game experience for you!
💥 Crash Fixes
- Fixed several crashes related to:
- Engine stability
- Door Boss encounters
- Forge Menu interactions
- Player display in the Start Action Menu
- Tutorial display
- Artifacts handling
- “Challenge the General” mission
- Shrine treasure chest
- Player death events
⚔️ Balancing
- Door Boss: moved Pool B pattern trigger to 80% HP.
- Door Boss: moved Pool C pattern trigger to 55% HP.
- Tweaked Viking Axe Dash Attack animations for smoother feel and timing.
🐞 Bug Fixes
- Fixed possible empty chest spawns.
- World Generator: fixed possible unreachable end portal in Challenge the General mission.
- Fixed issue where Fly could remain invisible.
- Fixed locked Jian F Secreta skin (DLC).
- Fixed books that could appear even if the player didn’t have the required grade.
- Fixed missing localization strings in mission dialogues.
- Fixed quest list displaying incorrect character names.
- Attempted fix for double avatar display in the end menu.
- Fixed lava SFX continuing to play after leaving a map.
- Fixed empty quest button display in the quest UI.
- Fixed widget display issues on certain exotic screen resolutions.
- Fixed missing material on gore LOD for Hunter head.
💡 Quality of Life & Improvements
- Removed zoom on non-charged ranged attacks.
- Reworked Music Director algorithm for smoother transitions and reactivity.
- Added 16:10 aspect ratio compatibility.
- Added a Discord community link button.
- Small visual adjustments in the Temple HUB.
