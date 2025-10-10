📢 Patch 3 – Build n° 114,608

Hello folks,



The team continues to cruise through reported issues, improving the overall stability, squashing bugs, and implemented much needed feedback like 16:10 aspect ratio compatibility or removed zoom on non-charged ranged attacks.



We hope that this third patch continues to improve the game experience for you!







💥 Crash Fixes

- Fixed several crashes related to:

- Engine stability

- Door Boss encounters

- Forge Menu interactions

- Player display in the Start Action Menu

- Tutorial display

- Artifacts handling

- “Challenge the General” mission

- Shrine treasure chest

- Player death events

⚔️ Balancing

- Door Boss: moved Pool B pattern trigger to 80% HP.

- Door Boss: moved Pool C pattern trigger to 55% HP.

- Tweaked Viking Axe Dash Attack animations for smoother feel and timing.

🐞 Bug Fixes

- Fixed possible empty chest spawns.

- World Generator: fixed possible unreachable end portal in Challenge the General mission.

- Fixed issue where Fly could remain invisible.

- Fixed locked Jian F Secreta skin (DLC).

- Fixed books that could appear even if the player didn’t have the required grade.

- Fixed missing localization strings in mission dialogues.

- Fixed quest list displaying incorrect character names.

- Attempted fix for double avatar display in the end menu.

- Fixed lava SFX continuing to play after leaving a map.

- Fixed empty quest button display in the quest UI.

- Fixed widget display issues on certain exotic screen resolutions.

- Fixed missing material on gore LOD for Hunter head.

💡 Quality of Life & Improvements

- Removed zoom on non-charged ranged attacks.

- Reworked Music Director algorithm for smoother transitions and reactivity.

- Added 16:10 aspect ratio compatibility.

- Added a Discord community link button.

- Small visual adjustments in the Temple HUB.