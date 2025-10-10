New Classes

Vampire – High-HP, high-DPS bruiser who lifesteals and can buff himself or teammates.

Jester – Unpredictable trickster with high DPS and chaotic playmaking.

Assassin – The “boss killer”; can target the backline and stack heavy debuffs.

Knight – Stalwart frontliner who shields allies and boosts his own defenses.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that prevented the game from launching on Linux.

Added a failsafe to prevent the game from ending while players are spawning.

Added failsafes to stop players from spawning on top of each other.

Fixed an exploit that allowed rapid-input spamming of certain defensive actions.

Improved stability for players on poor connections (still a work in progress).