New Classes
Knight – Stalwart frontliner who shields allies and boosts his own defenses.
Assassin – The “boss killer”; can target the backline and stack heavy debuffs.
Jester – Unpredictable trickster with high DPS and chaotic playmaking.
Vampire – High-HP, high-DPS bruiser who lifesteals and can buff himself or teammates.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue that prevented the game from launching on Linux.
Added a failsafe to prevent the game from ending while players are spawning.
Added failsafes to stop players from spawning on top of each other.
Fixed an exploit that allowed rapid-input spamming of certain defensive actions.
Improved stability for players on poor connections (still a work in progress).
Fixed bug not allowing people to start the game if they have special characters in their steam name.
What’s Next
Fixing an issue where multiple players’ attacks can overkill enemies (wasting damage).
Stabilizing and reworking the lobby system.
Integrating Steam’s lobby system so you can invite friends and join lobbies via Steam.
Fixing a minor issue where the hit overlay can remain on screen.
Adding 4 more classes.
Adding 10 new quests.
Adding more items.
Thanks for playing—and keep the feedback coming!
Changed files in this update