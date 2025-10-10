 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Call of Duty® Football Manager 26 Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 October 2025 Build 20340199 Edited 10 October 2025 – 16:09:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Classes

  • Knight – Stalwart frontliner who shields allies and boosts his own defenses.

  • Assassin – The “boss killer”; can target the backline and stack heavy debuffs.

  • Jester – Unpredictable trickster with high DPS and chaotic playmaking.

  • Vampire – High-HP, high-DPS bruiser who lifesteals and can buff himself or teammates.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue that prevented the game from launching on Linux.

  • Added a failsafe to prevent the game from ending while players are spawning.

  • Added failsafes to stop players from spawning on top of each other.

  • Fixed an exploit that allowed rapid-input spamming of certain defensive actions.

  • Improved stability for players on poor connections (still a work in progress).

  • Fixed bug not allowing people to start the game if they have special characters in their steam name.

What’s Next

  • Fixing an issue where multiple players’ attacks can overkill enemies (wasting damage).

  • Stabilizing and reworking the lobby system.

  • Integrating Steam’s lobby system so you can invite friends and join lobbies via Steam.

  • Fixing a minor issue where the hit overlay can remain on screen.

  • Adding 4 more classes.

  • Adding 10 new quests.

  • Adding more items.

Thanks for playing—and keep the feedback coming!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3585792
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3585793
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3585794
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link