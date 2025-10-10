🏙 Anchovy Alley – first look at the new sewer-city track! Expect dripping pipes, neon puddles, and a few rough edges while it’s still under construction.
🔊 Seal sound fixes
⚡ Enhanced acceleration boosters for smoother takeoff.
🏙 Anchovy Alley（アンチョビ・アレー） — 新しい下水シティコースを先行公開！水しぶきとネオンが光る、まだ開発中の荒削りなステージです。
🔊 アザラシのサウンドを修正
⚡ 加速ブースターの挙動を改善し、よりスムーズなスタートに
🏙 Anchovy Alley — первый взгляд на новую карту! Городские трубы, неоновые лужи и немного хаоса — трасса всё ещё в разработке.
🔊 Исправлены звуки тюленей
⚡ Улучшены ускоряющие бустеры для более плавного старта
