 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Football Manager 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 October 2025 Build 20340176 Edited 10 October 2025 – 17:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • 🏙 Anchovy Alley – first look at the new sewer-city track! Expect dripping pipes, neon puddles, and a few rough edges while it’s still under construction.

  • 🔊 Seal sound fixes

  • ⚡ Enhanced acceleration boosters for smoother takeoff.

  • 🏙 Anchovy Alley（アンチョビ・アレー） — 新しい下水シティコースを先行公開！水しぶきとネオンが光る、まだ開発中の荒削りなステージです。

  • 🔊 アザラシのサウンドを修正

  • ⚡ 加速ブースターの挙動を改善し、よりスムーズなスタートに

  • 🏙 Anchovy Alley — первый взгляд на новую карту! Городские трубы, неоновые лужи и немного хаоса — трасса всё ещё в разработке.

  • 🔊 Исправлены звуки тюленей

  • ⚡ Улучшены ускоряющие бустеры для более плавного старта

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3305771
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link