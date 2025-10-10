Faster farmhands at lower skill level, farmhands still increase speed as they gain experience.
Farmhands precheck operation for planting and harvesting. Skips acre if action cannot be performed.
Added Soil Data amendment widget when using tractors
Show current pH widget when using EcoBalance pH Pro Implement
Brighter Hover Color on bottom soil data overlay buttons to better indicate button
Patch Notes 25.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update