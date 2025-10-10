 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20340133
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Faster farmhands at lower skill level, farmhands still increase speed as they gain experience.

  • Farmhands precheck operation for planting and harvesting. Skips acre if action cannot be performed.

  • Added Soil Data amendment widget when using tractors

  • Show current pH widget when using EcoBalance pH Pro Implement

  • Brighter Hover Color on bottom soil data overlay buttons to better indicate button

