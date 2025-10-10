Earlier this week, we dropped our biggest update yet for 9 Kings. The ninth king, The King of Time, has finally arrived on the battlefield. This king is a multidimensional traveler who can manipulate the time continuum to his will -- and his deck provides new ways to bend time and break the game.In addition to the new king, this update adds 10 new cards, 9 new perks (plus 1 new Rainbow Perk), 5 new decrees, 9 new broken decrees, 19 new achievements, and a new battlefield. Not to mention some visual updates, FX updates, and other quality of life changes. Check out the full changelog for more details!Now, you can experience the King of Time and everything else 9 Kings has to offer for 55% off during our Steam Weekend Deal!9 Kings is a fast-paced roguelike kingdom builder. Grow your empire and fight massive battles against powerful rival kings. Break the game with thousands of insane builds to become the King of Kings.