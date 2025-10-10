Hello everyone

Build 83 is finally on steam!

I won't go into too much detail and list all of the changes again here because they have been talked about in all previous news posts for the last couple of years, and those posts are much more detailed. However the most noticeable changes are the new user interface design and the support of many new languages. Those two features required so much work to get finished.

Almost every part of the game has been changed in some way. 90% of the code has been changed, hopefully for the better. There is still a vast amount of work left to do in order to finish this game. Build 83 is just the start of us getting back on track with it.

More updates will follow soon but probably not next week because I have to rest a bit. It took 3 weeks of 12 hour work days to get this build player ready and tested.

The water chemistry system is back in the game and it is working but it will need some updates in order to get it properly balanced. However the game is still very playable and if the water chemistry system is a bit frustrating in certain circumstances then it can be turned off so that you can enjoy just being creative:

Expect another build by the end of this month. We wish you all a lovely weekend.

The Fishery Team