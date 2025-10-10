- Fixed a potential issue with brakes not working on reverse brake setups
- Fixed a potential issue with reward allocation for Mavrix cup
- Fixed an issue where users sometimes timed out during matchmaking
Update notes for Hotfix 11.0.1
Update notes via Steam Community
This hotfix addresses three issues following our 11.0.0 release
