10 October 2025 Build 20340008 Edited 10 October 2025 – 17:06:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This hotfix addresses three issues following our 11.0.0 release

  • Fixed a potential issue with brakes not working on reverse brake setups
  • Fixed a potential issue with reward allocation for Mavrix cup
  • Fixed an issue where users sometimes timed out during matchmaking

Changed files in this update

