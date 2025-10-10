Revamped Party System
Fixed a bunch of issues with party system
UI redone
EvenShare/EachTake for Exp and Drops
Shows Exp/Drops bonus and member count
Shows member level and class
Can cast on members using the new UI
Improvements and Fixes
Fixed Revive targeting
Fixed Bond being able to target yourself
New Settings toggles for Enemy/Player/Self Effects, and others Damage Numbers
Clicking on an item now only loots that item, you can use Pickup hotkey (V) for area loot
Added hit sounds to Twinblade/Scythe
Added Twinblade/Scythe to appropriate masteries / skills (might change when advance classes arrive)
Added Sell All button in merchant UI
Added confirmation when selling Boss cards
Summons now show as white on minimap
Party members now show as blue on minimap
Heal numbers positioned higher (just so they can be seen on dps dummys)
Balance Changes
Increased crit damage bonus: LUK / 10 > LUK / 5
