Revamped Party System

Fixed a bunch of issues with party system

UI redone

EvenShare/EachTake for Exp and Drops

Shows Exp/Drops bonus and member count

Shows member level and class

Can cast on members using the new UI



Improvements and Fixes

Fixed Revive targeting

Fixed Bond being able to target yourself

New Settings toggles for Enemy/Player/Self Effects, and others Damage Numbers

Clicking on an item now only loots that item, you can use Pickup hotkey (V) for area loot

Added hit sounds to Twinblade/Scythe

Added Twinblade/Scythe to appropriate masteries / skills (might change when advance classes arrive)

Added Sell All button in merchant UI

Added confirmation when selling Boss cards

Summons now show as white on minimap

Party members now show as blue on minimap

Heal numbers positioned higher (just so they can be seen on dps dummys)



Balance Changes

Increased crit damage bonus: LUK / 10 > LUK / 5