Hey Panda Peeps!

Here’s some news to lift your spirits: Soul Mates just launched in Early Access! Ah, life is gourd, isn’t it?

If you’ve been waiting with bated breath to explore our super-haunted mansion and meet some terrifyingly adorable ghost girls, then your time has come! And just in time for spooky season, too. What an amazing coincidence!

You can grab your own copy of Soul Mates in the Steam Store , and for the first week, you can enjoy a celebratory discount of 10%! We hope you’ll pick it up, tell your friends, tell your enemies, etc… You know the drill. And since the game IS in Early Access, we’re of course super eager to hear your feedback and be alerted to any bugs you might happen to find! The best way to do that is by posting in the Steam forum, which helps us keep track of everything in one place. We really appreciate it so much!

Well, we won’t keep you any longer! Go forth and ghost hunt!

We love you so hard,

~The Pandas