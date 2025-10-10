Hello Traders!

Thank you for your continued support during our multiplayer launch!



We’ll keep releasing frequent patches to address the issues some of our players are experiencing.



Here’s what’s included in our second patch:

Fixed an issue where closing the Wholesale Offer screen without selecting an option could cause loss of interactions until the wholesale timer expired.

Fixed an issue where selling items via Wholesale didn’t award money but still removed the items.

Fixed the “Box Limit Reached” message when using the Tablet.

Fixed an issue where garbage didn’t spawn after reloading a save file.

Fixed an issue where cleaning dirt during cleaning missions didn’t update the counter.

Fixed an issue where save slots didn’t appear correctly when selecting “Load.”

Fixed an issue where using lowercase letters in room codes caused connection errors.

Reminder: Multiplayer does not support cross-platform play.