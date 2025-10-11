The issue that caused the leaderboard not to refresh has been fixed
Added splash screen
Fixed display issues with some clothing
You can access leaderboards and achievements in your profile in the bottom right corner
The game still runs smoothly when it loses focus
Added instructions to inform players that the first time they start the game is to load shaders, which can cause stuttering
Weakened the difficulty of Easy Mode, now skipping to wave 8 instead of 10
Hotfix 1.0.3.3
