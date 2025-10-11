 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20339741
Update notes via Steam Community

  • The issue that caused the leaderboard not to refresh has been fixed

  • Added splash screen

  • Fixed display issues with some clothing

  • You can access leaderboards and achievements in your profile in the bottom right corner

  • The game still runs smoothly when it loses focus

  • Added instructions to inform players that the first time they start the game is to load shaders, which can cause stuttering

  • Weakened the difficulty of Easy Mode, now skipping to wave 8 instead of 10

